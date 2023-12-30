Inside the Magic Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2023: Disney World, Jenna Ortega, and More

Inside the Magic covered some of the most viral and interesting stories in the world of theme parks, streaming TV and movies, theatrical flops, and politics over the course of 2023. Over this very long year, we’ve seen huge stars find their careers shudder and crack over horrifying lawsuits, a pair of labor strikes grind Hollywood to a standstill, and The Walt Disney Company face more lawsuits than anyone could have possibly ever predicted.

In 2023, Inside the Magic brought you some of the most fascinating, stupefying, and just plain entertaining news that we could, and now we’re going to take a look at our most-read stories of the year. The 10 stories below were read by at least a million unique visitors, and many actually reached millions of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars fans.

Click on the titles of any of the articles below to follow our coverage of events.

“Parkgoers were stranded under the blazing sun after a Guest headlessly forced an emergency stop aboard a high-speed roller coaster.

At this point, seeing Guests blatantly breaking theme park rules for their own enjoyment is more frustrating than concerning. But that doesn’t mean that theme park officials and employees will allow Guests to get their way when they visit the Parks, especially when their careless behavior and disregard of guidelines can put others at risk….”

“Soon Marvel Studios will once again bring back multiple heroes on Disney+, and a recent announcement has confirmed that one star of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will be replaced with a new actor.

“Disney+ will soon be a thing of the past, says Disney CEO Bob Iger, and parents need to get prepared for that.

The Walt Disney Company has been struggling to compete in the world of streaming television. Despite the company’s vast catalog of family classics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and Pixar (not to mention The Simpsons and National Geographic), its streaming service has been unable to overtake Netflix as the world’s most popular platform.”

“In the weeks before its permanent closure, Guests started to notice a bizarre item on one of Disney’s most beloved attractions.

Over the years, we’ve seen some truly weird and bizarre stuff at the Disney Parks. From Guests going crazy in public to stripping in front of others, Guest behavior is something you can never really prepare for.

However, there are plenty of strange things to spot in the actual Parks, from easter eggs to full-on mysteries.”

“Over the last few weeks, Disney has been making national headlines for its ongoing battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Following restrictions given by DeSantis, Disney shared that it had filed a lawsuit against the governor. In turn, a counter-lawsuit was filed.”

“Jenna Ortega made the Netflix character Wednesday Addams a cultural phenomenon, instantly becoming an icon for the streaming platform.

Jenna Ortega’s career began at a very young age, and she quickly gained recognition for her work in various television shows and movies. She made her acting debut in 2012, appearing in an episode of the popular series Rob and soon went on to star in shows like Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle. Her early roles showcased her acting talent and set the stage for her future success….

Right now, however, we’re still in the middle of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes and a new rule was just released that will keep Jenna Ortega from being Wednesday Addams until the strikes come to an end.”

“The American entertainment industry has cultivated and inspired generations of artists to create captivating stories for a variety of platforms. While film projects for movies and television are two of the biggest, social media content and video games have become the dominant sources of creative expression. Professional sports are also part of this industry. They showcase tales of formidable foes, unlikely underdogs, and last-minute heroics. Like most narratives, there are heroes, and there are villains. Now, one of football’s greatest “villains” has returned — Colin Kaepernick.”

“If you’re visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you know that there are plenty of attractions to enjoy at the Disney Parks. Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT are all home to iconic entertainment offerings and attractions that bring in millions of Disney World Guests each and every year.

Of course, the realities of operating a world-class theme park year-round with no closure dates mean that there will be construction happening, basically constantly.”

“EPCOT at Disney World is one of the Resort’s most popular theme parks, but Guests have been told that one entire area has been closed unexpectedly, with all access denied.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, Guests at EPCOT were alerted that the France pavilion, including its e-ticket ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, would be closed. A report, by the way of Kenny the Pirate, stated that Guests received the following message…”

“Actor Dwayne Johnson is being sued in a massive $3 billion lawsuit, and the case just made progress in the courts…

