The World of ‘Toy Story’ Comes to ESPN

Credit: ITM

Part of Disney’s brilliance as an entertainment empire has been its strategy to acquire and fund profitable properties. Brands like Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, and Pixar have kept Disney as the dominant force in pop culture. The only thing better has been when they have done franchise crossovers like classic Disney with Marvel, and now the latest Toy Story Special will have characters come to life to play America’s most popular game.

Credit: Falcoholic

Pixar may have over two decades of cinematic gems, but their first feature, Toy Story, may arguably be their most acclaimed film. It is the only Pixar franchise to have spawned four movies, seven specials, and a Buzz Lightyear spinoff. It has maintained a nearly 30-year legacy that has a built-in fanbase. ESPN is hoping to capitalize on this Toy Story-loving audience as they will transform pro football playmakers into toys reenacting a live game in Andy’s room.

Credit: Disney

This collaboration will be titled “Toy Story Funday Football.” The Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter the Toy Story-verse in their week four match-up in London, England. Star players will be fully animated as they recreate big plays made during game breaks. These players will be cheered on by fan-favorite characters, like Woody, Buzz, Rex and Bo Peep from within the room of their original owner.

Credit: Disney/ESPN

ESPN has stated that viewers can expect every run, pass and score to be recreated in real-time through “state-of-the-art tracking technology” enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and AI-based visualization company named Beyond Sports. There will also be pre-recorded interviews from actual Falcons and Jaguars players.

Credit: Disney

The family-friendly special event will then go to infinity and beyond with a halftime stunt show performed by Duke Caboom, the motorcycle stuntman, voiced by the beloved Keanu Reeves from Toy Story 4.

Toy Story Funday Football will be streaming on Disney+, NFL+ (on mobile only) and ESPN+ on October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM, EST.

 

