Limited Edition Disney/Marvel Crossover Comes to Disney Parks

As Disney celebrates their 100th anniversary as a company, it is difficult to fathom how much entertainment they have created in a century. Disney fans all have their favorite creations, from Mickey Mouse to Mary Poppins to Mater. The company knows it has a direct line into generational nostalgia that only continued to grow once it absorbed one of the biggest intellectual properties (IPs) in modern history, Marvel. This partnership has now led to a limited edition Disney/Marvel crossover.

Despite creating six decades of superhero mythology, Marvel Comics was facing bankruptcy back in 1996. They would have to sell the film rights to some of their most iconic characters to whichever studio would buy them just to stay afloat.

Spider-Man went to Sony Pictures, X-Men and Fantastic Four would go to 20th Century, and the lower-tier vampire hunter, Blade, would go to WB’s New Line Cinema. Marvel characters would soon become a source for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters that would only expand further with the assembling of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers.

Marvel fans were not prepared when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) approached Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) at the end of Iron Man (2008) to discuss the “Avengers Initiative.” Those two words would galvanize a fanbase’s expectations only grew when Disney acquired Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion. The investment would pay off as Joss Whedon’s landmark film. Marvel’s The Avengers would go onto make $1.5 billion and be the driving force for all of Marvel Studios.

The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) would also create a new generation of comic book fans that wanted to explore the source material of these legendary characters. Marvel’s seemingly limitless longevity would continue when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.

The $71.3 billion purchase gave the company control over to a new treasure trove of Marvel properties. Marvel Studios was able to claim back characters such as, the X-Men, Ghost Rider, Daredevil, Elektra, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four. This even applied to animation, like X-Men the Animated Series.

Disney has now used their 100th anniversary to release a series of exclusive pins that have fan-favorite Disney characters playing legendary Marvel heroes. While they debuted last week in the parks, a guest recently captured the entire limited edition set restocked:

Disney recreated iconic Marvel Comics covers with Mickey Mouse posing as the Invincible Iron Man and the Amazing Spider-Man. Minnie Mouse is Captain Marvel, Goofy is the Incredible Hulk, Daisy Duck is Spider Gwen and Ms. Marvel, Donald Duck is Wolverine, and lastly, Mickey and Friends pose as the Avengers.

Should Disney do more Marvel crossover merch?