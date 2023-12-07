‘The Marvels’ Iman Vellani Thinks It’s Too Late for the Young Avengers

During a recent interview while she was discussing her dream cast for the Young Avengers, actor Iman Vellani realized that it may be too late for the youthful superhero team to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While The Marvels (2023) has disappointed at the box office, there were some positives. It added depth to characters the public may be less familiar with, like Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris), and created some genuinely fun moments.

Also, if you stuck through the end credits, the film also helped connect the X-Men to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, beating Deadpool 3 (2024) to the Multiversal punch.

That being said, everyone can agree that the major highlight was Iman Vellani. Debuting as Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (2022), Vellani has been a breath of fresh air in the MCU, bringing a sense of joy and genuine love for the material that hasn’t been seen before.

Because of her energy and perfect portrayal of a fan-favorite hero, The Marvels began introducing the Young Avengers, with Ms. Marvel recruiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). And if she has her way, we’ll be saying multiple Spider-Men joining the team as well.

Iman Vellani Wants Tom Holland, Miles Morales, and More in the Young Avengers

During an exclusive interview with The Direct, Iman Vellani revealed her dream casting for the Young Avengers. And like most Marvel Comics fans, she wants to work with Tom Holland in a Spider-Man crossover.

“I would love to see a team-up [with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man]. Their team-ups in the comics are honestly one of my favorites. So, that would be cool.”

Vellani also added that she’d love to have another Spider-Man join the team, specifically Miles Morales. On top of that, she’d like to see the hero Nova make an appearance, except with Sam Alexander instead of the original Richard Rider.

“I love Sam Alexander, and I love Miles [Morales]. I’m a big fan of The Champions comics, especially the more recent runs. Like Kamala, Miles, and Sam, their chemistry is so sweet. And I want her to have, like, more of that young energy in her life. So yeah, those two would probably be my top choice. I think.”

It May Be Too Late For the Young Avengers…

In the interview, Iman Vellani was asked an important question regarding the Young Avengers: shouldn’t they just go by the Champions instead, since they aren’t getting any younger? Vellani laughed in agreement, saying, “That’s funny. I don’t know. I don’t think I am a part of that decision-making. But I personally like Champions, mostly because I read those comics more, but I don’t know how the fan base would respond to that name.”

That’s honestly not a bad idea. And while she jokes about not being the one making decisions, maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea if she was. The internet seems to think she’d be incredible at it.

Who do you think should make up the Young Avengers? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!