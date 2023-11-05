NFL Super Bowl MVP Finally Goes To Disney World 35 Years Later

After more than 37 years, a Super Bowl MVP will finally get his trip to Walt Disney World Resort thanks to former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Located in Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort is a paradise for theme park aficionados. Not only is it home to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. But there are multiple attractions considered the greatest in the world.

Space Mountain, the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Expedition Everest, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind all have a home within the parks at Disney World. And if that isn’t really your taste, you can still go shopping at Disney Springs or enjoy the water parks Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Naturally, everyone wants to go to Walt Disney World. This is especially true for NFL players who are lucky and skilled enough to make it to the Super Bowl. After they win and a player is crowned MVP, they are approached by a camera crew and get to utter that iconic phrase: “I’m going to Disney World!”

Dozens upon dozens of people have said this slogan. However, this hasn’t always been the case. In fact, the first person to ever utter the phrase 35 years ago didn’t even get to make the trip.

The Origins of “I’m Going To Disney World!”

But first, a history lesson! The “I’m going to Disney World!” slogan is part of arguably the most recognizable advertising campaigns of all time. While it seems ingrained in American football culture, it actually has a very surprising origin: planes.

The idea for the ad campaign came from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner‘s wife, Jane Eisner. After having dinner with the first people to fly around the world without stopping or refueling in 1986, Jane asked them what they planned to do next. “Well,” they replied, “we’re going to Disneyland.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, dozens of NFL players have said some variation of the phrase. It has also been uttered by champions of other beloved sports and events, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, Olympics, American Idol (2002-present), Miss America, and even yachting. Among all these stars, the most iconic person to ever utter the phrase is probably Santa Claus in 1997.

The first person to ever say the phrase is former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, who earned Super Bowl MVP when they defeated the Denver Broncos in 1987. However, despite getting to say the iconic phrase, Simms never got to make the coveted trip to the Most Magical Place On Earth. That is, until this year.

Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms Finally Gets To Make That Trip

Since becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Peyton Manning has branched out into different career paths. One of his business ventures has been Omaha Productions, a studio that focuses on sport-related content “that uplifts and unifies.”

One of these shows is Peyton’s Places (2019-present), a program where Manning “interviews former NFL players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact.” The series’ next subject is quarterback Phil Simms, who never got to take that trip to Disney World despite being the first person to say the iconic catchphrase.

When Peyton realized @PhilSimmsQB never got his Super Bowl Parade 35 years ago at @WaltDisneyWorld, Peyton had to take matters into his own hands. A new episode of Peyton's Places drops this Sunday on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BKKlToFGTN — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 3, 2023

Now, Simms will finally get to take that vacation. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared through the Omaha Productions X (formerly Twitter) account, you can see Simm and Manning in a parade with Mickey Mouse, eating some turkey legs, enjoying rides, and even running some routes with Goofy.

While the vacation may have been over three decades late, it’s still nice to see Phil Simms finally get his well-earned holiday to the place where dreams are made. The new episode of Peyton’s Place featuring Phil Simms, titled “When You Wish Upon A Star,” is set to air on November 5 on ESPN+.

