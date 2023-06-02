How the NBA Finals Could Determine Disney World’s Future

The NBA Finals are underway, and basketball fans around the world are already enjoying a high-octane battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. However, this series could determine more than who gets to be NBA Champion. It could decide the future of Disney World.

The NBA Playoffs have already been filled with tons of surprises. Early favorites like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks have all been eliminated. That means we won’t be seeing the usual National Basketball Association superstars like Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Anthony Davis in a battle for the NBA Title.

Instead, basketball fans are being treated to a battle between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The Heat has been a true Eastern Conference Cinderella story. Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat have made it from the eighth seed to win a brutally competitive Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have been horribly underrated by pundits despite being ranked number one in the Western Conference. But they have remained consistently dominant with incredible performances by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is looking to add Finals MVP to his list of accolades.

Like every sporting event, the NBA Finals are filled with many traditions stretching back for decades. One of them is that the Governors of the competing states make a friendly wager over who wins. This year, Colorado Governor Jared Polis wants an unusual prize from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: Walt Disney World.

Colorado Governor Wants Disney World if Nuggets Win

Governor Jared Polis announced on Twitter an unusual wager he was making with Governor Ron DeSantis. If the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat, he wants Disney to move Walt Disney World Resort to Colorado.

“Calling [Governor Ron DeSantis] and [Disney] on a friendly wager. If the [Nuggets] win the finals against the [Heat], Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!”

This is not the first time Polis has tried to “court” Disney to Colorado. During DeSantis and Disney’s feud, the Colorado Governor has released multiple Tweets saying he would grant “full asylum” to the Walt Disney Company and that the state was ready for “Mountain Disneyland.” Neither Disney nor Ron DeSantis has commented.

While neither official has the authority to force an entire company to move their operations to a completely different state, it is an interesting proposal. A more centrally located Disney Park could provide more opportunities to people who don’t live on either coast, and the natural wonder of Colorado could lead to something unique that no other Disney Resort could replicate.

Do you think Disney World would be better off in Colorado than in Florida? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!