Walt Disney World Announces Lineup For 2023 ESPN College Basketball Invitational

Walt Disney World Resort’s 2023 edition of the ESPN College Basketball Invitational will feature one Final Four Cinderella Team from last season. The tournament officially announced that its final invitation was sent to none other than Florida Atlantic University.

Coming off a historic 2022-23 season culminating in a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team will play in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational. The Owls, amongst other universities, will compete in the eight-team event at Walt Disney World from November 23 to November 26.

In addition to the FAU Owls, Boise State, Butler, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU, and Virginia Tech will compete at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex. This is the 17th year of this tournament. The Owls are one of six NCAA Tournament teams from last year to play in this event, as Penn State, Boise State, Iowa State, Texas A&M, and VCU all went dancing in 2023, with FAU as the team that advanced the furthest.

This year’s ESPN Events Invitational is bringing Hoops, Magic and Memories to @ESPNWWOS with this amazing field! Mark your calendars for Thanksgiving weekend to come check out this stellar talent! 🪄🏀 🎟 Sign up for the presale here: https://t.co/YdM7Tg1q08 pic.twitter.com/QJWi3WB2wU — ESPN Events Inv (@ESPNEventsInv) May 11, 2023

For those unfamiliar, the ESPN College Basketball Invitational is a 12-game, early season, Division 1 college basketball tournament over Thanksgiving weekend. This is a chance for Walt Disney World and College Basketball fans to watch their favorite teams play in a top-flight competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex!

Each of the eight participating teams competes in one game per day, advancing through a bracket format. The two teams that remain undefeated meet in a championship match on Sunday.

