Disney Backtracks, Brings Harrison Ford Back for New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie

Not that long ago, Harrison Ford was firm that he was done with Indiana Jones after one last adventure. Happily, it turns out that he has one last project left for the hat and bullwhip.

Harrison Ford has been portraying Dr Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr since Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), a movie that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg came up with to outdo James Bond at his own game. Since then, Ford has played the character in four sequels, and Indiana Jones has become one of the most beloved action franchises in cinematic history.

Aside from five feature films, the Indiana Jones franchise encompasses the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles series, one of the most expensive and ambitious television series of the 1990s, innumerable novelizations and YA books, toy lines, highly acclaimed video games, and the ever-popular Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Hollywood Studios.

To put it mildly, there is a lot of demand for more of Dr Jones, and it is no surprise that Disney is not letting Harrison Ford go that easily.

‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’ Bombs

In the press run-up to The Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford was explicitly clear that not only would the James Mangold movie be his last turn as the character, but he fully intended that no one else would ever play Indy.

The Dial of Destiny underperformed in theaters, despite the return of Karen Allen as Marion Ravenswood, composer John Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it sadly seemed as though the Indiana Jones franchise would end with a box office bomb. Even the promise of no Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams could not drag fans to theaters.

But now Disney has announced that the upcoming premiere of The Dial of Destiny on the Disney+ streaming service will be accompanied by an entirely new feature-length film featuring Harrison Ford.

‘Timeless Heroes’

It seems that Lucasfilm and Disney have secretly made a feature documentary on the character and the actor, titled Timeless Heroes, and are including it as an incentive for fans who want to see Harrison Ford one more time.

According to Disney, the documentary is “directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films. It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many others as well.”

Given that Harrison Ford is arguably Lucasfilm’s greatest star and a prominent feature of both Star Wars and Indiana Jones, an honor like this is the least they could do. At the very least, it’s a more graceful note for the end of one of the greatest series of all time.

The Dial of Destiny and Timeless Heroes will stream on Disney+ on December 1.

