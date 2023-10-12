Disney Removes Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, and More From ‘Indiana Jones’

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

The latest Indiana Jones film just got a unique update.

While Harrison Ford may always be known as Han Solo, it’s long been clear that his favorite role is, in fact, Indiana Jones. From the moment he first picked up the whip and fedora for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Ford has sung his praises for both Indy and the franchise in general (which is more than we can say about his ‘love’ for Star Wars).

In the 42 years we’ve known him as the adventurous archaeologist, Harrison Ford has starred in five Indiana Jones films. The character’s original trilogy wrapped up with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), but Hollywood being Hollywood, he was brought back for a revival in the critical flop that was Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Fans had plenty of issues with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the biggest being the introduction of Jones’ son with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), Mutt Williams. Portrayed by Shia LaBeouf, the character was dismissed as irritating and unnecessary – despite the fact he was clearly being set up as a potential future replacement for Ford.

Fortunately, when Disney announced that it would bring both Ford and Allen back for a fifth (and, supposedly, final) film, Mutt was axed from the franchise. (He was written out as dying in the Vietnam War, serving as a catalyst for Indy and Marion’s divorce, which is a pretty harsh exit even for Mutt).

Even with Mutt gone, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) didn’t exactly premiere to great acclaim. Like previous installments, it focuses on Indy and his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) embarking upon a treacherous adventure to secure an ancient artifact. This time, it’s Archimedes’ Dial, which is also sought by Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a Nazi who wants to use it to change the victor of World War II.

The general consensus was that the film was ‘meh’ with Variety declaring it a “rather joyless piece of nostalgic hokum minus the thrill.” It also didn’t perform too hot at the box office, where it took home just $383.2 million – allegedly losing Disney around $100 million.

Elements that were praised across the board, however, were two of the franchise’s biggest constants: Harrison Ford’s performance and John Williams’ soaring soundtrack.

With the film releasing on Blu-ray on December 5, fans will soon be able to witness both in action from the comfort of their own home. However, they’ll also have the option to enjoy just one, as Disney is including a version of the film that axes all of Ford’s line – as well as the audio of every other cast member.

According to Empire, this alternate version of Dial of Destiny will consist purely of visuals and an isolated track of its iconic John Williams score.

It’s hard to imagine viewing an Indiana Jones film without actually hearing Indiana Jones. However, considering the pure audio magic that Williams still manages to muster up for blockbusters at the age of 91, we’re willing to give Ford the slip this time.

What did you think about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Share your thoughts in the comments!