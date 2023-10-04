Space Mountain “Stripped,” Disney World Guests Fear the Worst

Recent experiences on Space Mountain have left some guests questioning the state of the Walt Disney World Resort attraction.

Few rides are as synonymous with the Disney Park experience as Space Mountain. First opened at Magic Kingdom in 1975, the indoor roller coaster was born from Disney’s desire to build its first-ever thrill ride. Today, it’s considered the oldest operating roller coaster in all of Florida – and has multiple sister attractions across the globe.

Over on the West Coast, Disneyland Resort welcomed its own Space Mountain in 1977. When Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983, it featured its own version of the ride (one that was almost an exact clone of Disneyland’s). Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris boasts a more intense take, while Hong Kong Disneyland has a similar version to Anaheim.

Considering its age, it’s no surprise that Space Mountain has changed several times over the years. Multiple parks have renamed the ride “Hyperspace Mountain” after giving it a temporary Star Wars retheme, with Disneyland Paris still operating it as such today. Disneyland also closed the ride for two years in 2003 to renovate the entire track after it became unstable.

The biggest Space Mountain transformation is due in 2027. In April 2022, The Oriental Land Company – which owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort – announced plans to close and demolish the roller coaster in 2024. A replacement of the same name is set to be constructed nearby, with concept art suggesting that it’ll be bigger and more futuristic than its predecessor.

In the meantime, a few guests at Walt Disney World have grown concerned that the resort’s resident Space Mountain may be meeting a similar fate. A parkgoer recently visited Magic Kingdom, where they were “surprised to see the state Space Mountain was in.

Reddit user Cooper-Trooper6263 complained that “all the lights that actually made it feel like you were flying through space are gone. It was just pitch black the whole ride.” They also added that “the small sets you used to go through of the astronauts aren’t there” and “there wasn’t anything on the ceiling” while waiting in line.

“It was like the whole thing was stripped,” they concluded. “It was my favorite ride growing up so I’m hoping they aren’t getting rid of it.”

The good news is none of these changes is permanent. Disney historically turns the lights off on Space Mountain for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party in an attempt to fit in with the spooky season. While this may not always be a popular choice (one guest claimed that it “feels like getting beat up in the dark” while another dubbed it a “lazy, unimaginative choice”), it’s only temporary.

However, other guests seem to have their own qualms with Space Mountain right now – lights on or off. “It’s become so much rougher and jankier,” said Reddit user SlightlySheepie. “I remember riding when I was little and it was a fun rollercoaster that was on the smoother side. I actually enjoyed myself. Now it has me getting thrown and jerked around.”

User FrozenFrac agreed, chipping in that “a lot of the rides just seem to be in terrible shape these days, but the vintage ones are showing their age the most.”

Do you enjoy Space Mountain in the dark? Let us know in the comments!