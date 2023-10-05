‘Hocus Pocus’ Involved in Major Disney+ Mishap

October marks the start of spooky season, and fans everywhere are flocking to their screens for some Halloween treats, but Disney+ isn’t above putting out a few tricks either.

Let’s get real, bone chilling horror movies aren’t exactly the first things viewers think about when they hear the name “Disney.” However, dozens of viewers have been shocked and surprised at the selection of true terror available on Disney’s magical streaming service.

While it’s definitely true that thousands of subscribers will be watching Haunted Mansion and The Nightmare Before Christmas on repeat this month, Disney still has a fine sampling of dark delights in their catalog. Scary movies from the house of mouse are a rare delight, but when Disney goes dark, they go all the way.

True Horror on Disney+

Currently, Disney+ is offering a fine collection of creepy classics for all ages. There’s nothing wrong with silly and spooky cartoons on a chilly October night, but some fans went a little kick with their candy. Naturally, Disney delivers in spades.

While many movie lists, like Parade’s, mistakingly nominate like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown and Mr. Boogedy (really?), it’s hard to consider them legitimately scary. That said, the studio is fully capable of producing fearsome flicks and creature features that have kept many viewers up at night.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

If we’re being entirely honest, Mr. Toad’s theme park ride at Disneyland is ten times scarier than The Wind in the Willows segment of this Disney package film. However, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow has served as a young viewer’s introduction to the horror genre for decades.

What Halloween is complete without at least some variation of the tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman? Although it’s still a Disney cartoon, the original animated version is perhaps one of the few adaptations that drastically follows the book, and the third act is still pretty scary.

Frankenweenie

Although The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween/holiday tradition for many Disney fans, Tim Burton upped the ante when he finally got to adapt his original Disney short into a stop motion animated film. Frankenweenie has everything a campy creature feature could need, with more than a few bites thrown in for good measure.

Although this retelling of Frankenstein definitely comes with more of a Disney-esque flavor, it’s not without scares. Burton definitely knew what he was working with in this homage to classic monster movies, including elements of gore, jump scares, and practical creature effects.

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Religious corruption, lust, and the threat of eternal damnation, is this really a Disney movie? Joking aside, Quasimodo was one of the original Universal movie monsters, and Disney’s adaptation definitely deals with enough dark materials to warrant an honorable mention.

The real terror comes from the film’s villain, Judge Claude Frollo, who remains unchallenged as Disney’s most realistic and complex bad guy. There’s a reason many of us had to watch the “Hellfire” number through our fingers.

Werewolf by Night

On the subject of classic monster movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has added its own spin on the theme in Werewolf by Night. Although it might take place in the same universe as Iron Man, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, this comic creature feature is a horror fan’s dream come true.

The Marvel special has everything that made vintage horror movies great, including traditional werewolf effects for Jack Russel. If it wasn’t for the addition of Man-Thing, this monstrous masterpiece could be mistaken for a Hammer Horror classic.

Return to Oz

Don’t let the Emerald City in the title fool you; this sequel to the 1939 original is far from the enchanting fairytale featuring Judy Garland. Viewers definitely won’t be in Kansas anymore once they stumble onto the dark side of the rainbow.

Those expecting munchkins, cowardly lions, and Glinda the Good Witch will be in for a world of shock. Headless Princesses, deadly deserts, and psychotic steampunk clowns known as “Wheelers” abound in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s The Marvelous Land of Oz. Without going into spoilers, this is definitely an exemplary case of ’80s nightmare fuel.

Are you ready for true terrors on Disney+? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!