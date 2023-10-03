Disney World “Too Scary” for Kids, Age Limit Pending

Disney World is known for its classic rides, but the parts focus more on entertainment than thrills. Of course, that doesn’t mean places like the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are missing out on intense experiences.

However, the definition of “intense” or “scary” seems to have changed at some point, as multiple attractions have been given warning signs dissuading young guests and those of a sensitive nature from entering. While this might be expected for a select few, some of the tamer attractions have apparently become too terrifying.

Disney World Rides “Frighten” Children

Disney has hosted some of the most magical experiences in the theme park industry for decades. While the Walt Disney World Resort is one of the biggest family-friendly destinations on the market, some rides have become too intense for young viewers.

Granted, there are some legitimately scary Disney rides on park property. Even this writer is willing to admit the carnotaurus jump scare in Dinosaur gets him every time, but to see attractions like the Pixar Short Film Festival and Pirates of the Caribbean labeled as “frightening” is a bit of a stretch.

With names like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Expedition Everest under their belt, the Disney Parks themselves prove that there is indeed a place for intense attraction under the mouse. However, do attractions like Spaceship Earth and Star Tours really deserve that reputation?

A common train of thought states consumers have grown too sensitive in recent years, and some kids need to “toughen up.” To quote Lucky’s Dad from Bluey, “We’re raising a nation of squibs.”

Talks of Disney Parks imposing an age limit or recommendation have circulated the interwebs for some time now, but if mild thrills like those previously mentioned are becoming too much for certain riders, it might happen sooner than expected. Has Disney really changed that much?

Many of Disney’s rides have existed for decades, but audiences and social culture have undergone some massive shifts. It’s why we no longer have Splash Mountain or the infamous “We wants the redhead” scene in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are theme parks built with the intention that there’s something for everyone, but some rides and attractions are catered to different types of guests. Not all visitors can handle all rides just because the Disney name sits above it.

A big factor is simply some guests’ lack of common sense. As harsh as that might sound, some visitors have repeatedly been unprepared for the experiences they sign up for.

Warning signs exist for a reason, but some incidents can be effortlessly avoided by using common sense. If enclosed, dark spaces aren’t your thing; maybe don’t go into a structure that obviously fits that description.

Has Disney’s audience gotten too easily spooked? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!