Bed Bug Infestation Takes Down Disney, Shut Down Necessary

Visiting any Disney park means that you have saved up for a Disney vacation for months or years, planned out what hotel you want to stay at, made Disney dining reservations, bought Disney park tickets, and thought about how to use Disney Genie+ upon your visit. You have probably watched Disney vloggers on YouTube tell you the best Disney snacks, and you have your Mickey ears packed and ready to visit the happiest and most magical place on earth.

Many guests would plan to return with tons of photos, fond memories, one too many Disney t-shirts, some Mickey Mouse plush dolls, and a few extra magical pounds. One thing that guests do not plan on returning with is bed bugs.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land equivalent to San Francisco — meaning the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

Due to the sheer size and scale of the Walt Disney World Resort, guests may want to add a few extra days to ensure they get to do as much as possible during their vacation. This is why a trip to Walt Disney World can feel so grand and magical, with an honestly daunting amount of things to do, enjoy, and explore. At EPCOT, guests are encouraged to explore their creativity and passion for knowledge, with rides and attractions that focus on not just entertaining guests but stimulating their brains and teaching them about the most crucial aspects of history.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios arguably has the best collection of rides at the moment, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror being some of Walt Disney World’s heaviest hitters for decades. This theme park also features Disney World’s most ambitious land yet, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Much like Avengers Campus in Disneyland, which allows guests to interact with a growing list of classic and iconic Marvel characters, this land allows guests to live out their own Star Wars adventures alongside characters like Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren, just to name a few.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is, of course, home to Walt Disney Imagineering’s most stunning creation yet, Pandora – The World of Avatar. Alongside this incredible location, guests can face the terrifying yeti on Expedition Everest or learn about conservation and wildlife on Kilimanjaro Safaris.

And then there’s Magic Kingdom, the true star of the show. This classic theme park has been around for decades, providing guests with the most legendary adventures you can find in Florida. Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain all reside here, as does the beautiful Cinderella Castle.

Of course, with all of these options, staying at a Disney resort that feels like a relaxing oasis is always important. Disney has over 25 resorts to choose from in Orlando, from value resorts (cheapest), moderate resorts (middle of the road), to deluxe resorts (get ready to spend $600.00 minimum a night). No matter the price difference Disney has always made sure that all rooms have the same level of cleanliness that they uphold.

Usually, the rooms are impeccable; however, there are times when things are missed. Recently, we reported that blood marks were found at Disney’s All Star Resorts. Thankfully, this was a small mistake and likely left behind after a cast member was injured while cleaning but did not notice they bled. This is an easy fix, as the guests were simply moved rooms and everything was much better.

At Disneyland Paris, things in the hotel department are not going as well.

The options of Disneyland Paris hotels are as follows:

Disneyland Hotel

Disney Hotel New York

Disney Newport Bay Club

Disney Sequoia Lodge

Villages Nature Paris

Disney Hotel Cheyenne

Disney Hotel Santa Fe

Disney Davy Crockett Ranch

Each hotel ranges in price point; however, all are typically expected to uphold the same clean standard that all Disney hotels have. Lately, there have been many complaints, however, in multiple Disneyland Paris hotels which stated that rooms were incredibly dirty upon check-in with trash still in the bins, air conditioning units being broken entirely with only fans given to fix the issue, mold being found on the walls, beds being broken, and more.

None of that is acceptable, of course, but things have seemingly got worse.

At the moment, Paris is facing a bed bug infestation epidemic.

CNN noted, “The French government has vowed action to “reassure and protect” the public as its capital Paris reports a “widespread” rise in bedbugs.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune has said he would convene a meeting this week to “undertake further action” to “reassure and protect” the public from the reported surge in the numbers of the blood-sucking insect.”

Three years ago, the French government launched an anti-bedbug campaign, which includes a dedicated website and an information hotline, as numbers of the insect surged.

Despite that plan, “there are 3.6 million people who come into Paris every day, and bedbugs do not stop on the outskirts of the city.”

Speaking to French TV station LCI on Friday, deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire called the phenomenon “widespread.”

“You have to understand that in reality, no one is safe. Obviously, there are risk factors, but in reality, you can catch bedbugs anywhere and bring them home,” he said.

Bed bugs can not only leave painful and itchy bites on your skin, but they will also infest your luggage, ruining all of your belongings while on vacation. Because of this recent epidemic, some guests were wondering how Disneyland Paris was dealing with everything, and the answer is sadly tragic, as bed bugs have been confirmed at Disneyland Paris.

One guest took to the internet to ask about bed bugs at Disneyland Paris, and others shared their recent experience getting bit. One guest said, “Just got back a day ago, and yes, we got bit by bed bugs. The hotel gave us different room but said it was very common.” Another noted, “I was there in September and have been itchy since I got home. Had little bites on all of us. I’m guessing this was the cause.”

The situation has become so bad that some guests are canceling their Disney vacation, “I just canceled my trip. Would have gone early November, too. But with this situation, I wont feel good being there. I rather go sometime in the future – once they get the situation under control (hopefully they will). I just feel 3 weeks is not enough time for them to have a game plan in action.But thats a “souvenir” I definitely don’t wanna take home”.

One reader noted that, “The news are saying the metro has an infestation as well. The hotel may be good but If you’ll be using the metro just use caution.” Many Disneyland Paris guests need to use the Metro transit system to get into Disneyland Paris, especially if they are staying in Paris and not on Disneyland Paris property, which can pose an issue to guests as others will be bringing the bed bugs with them into the parks.

Sadly, it seems that Disneyland Paris has no way of stopping the spread at the moment. If the infestation continues and Disneyland Paris hotels are heavily infected, a shutdown may be ordered so that treatment can be completed to remove the insects.

Disneyland Paris overall has received some scathing reviews lately.

Crowding has also been a major issue, and Disney has warned guests that they should stay out of the parks from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., basically telling them to miss the majority of their day, including parade times, show times, and fireworks at no added discount. As one may imagine, telling guests to get out of a theme park just a few hours after arrival is not a great look, and certainly makes the cost of the tickets not worth it. Guests do not have to leave at all, but it is telling that Disney has erected signage warning them to do so.

On top of this, the parade, Disney Stars on Parade, has been reported to be in very rough shape, with some floats broken while others are entirely missing.

At the moment, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Ratatouille: The Adventure are all closed for refurbishment. La Tanière du Dragon and Frontierland playground will also be shutting down shortly as well. It seems that Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park are currently feeling a little more like Euro Disney in terms of success as of late.

That being said, Disneyland Paris is wasting no time constructing its new Frozen land, soon coming to the park. The expansion is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. The Disney park just exceeded $2.5 billion in revenue, making it a successful and highly profitable Disney property despite struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can expect Elsa’s Ice Palace to stand atop a snow-covered mountain as the surrounding area is themed after the village seen in the Frozen (2013) movie. The town will feature and boast Norwegian-style architecture, including dining experiences and retail shops for guests. Guests will enjoy luscious green walkways, themed gardens, and a dining experience with views of the crystal lake.

Guests and fans can meet their favorite characters from the film franchise through specially located meet-n-greets. New footage also revealed some beautiful insights into what guests can expect to happen when this new land is constructed.

Would you postpone your Disney vacation if there was a bed bug breakout?