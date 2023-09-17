Bloody Fingerprints Discovered in Disney World Hotel Room

A guest was shocked to see bloody fingerprints in their room at Walt Disney World.

In a recent social media post, a guest shared their rather horrifying experience finding blood stains in their hotel room at Walt Disney World’s All-Star Resort. “So I’m currently staying at an all star resort and found a bloody fingerprint,” reads the post. Disney’s All-Star Resort is one of the cheaper options available to guests, though the words “cheap” and “Disney vacation” do not really go together like they used to. “I’m assuming from house keeping when we were gone and manager said she was going to give us free genie plus for the next day.”

The photo, which has since been deleted, showed a bloody fingerprint on the furniture in the guest’s room, a haunting image that no one expected to be greeted with, especially at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

We’re thankful that the guests were taken care of, as is typical of Disney anytime there is a situation present. We’ve seen it time and time again where a cast member helps out a guest in need, whether it be as simple as a new change of clothes, more serious issues like this one, or even violent altercations.

