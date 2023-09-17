Car Crashes Into Disneyland and Destroys Theme Park Location

A crash resulted in a Disneyland location being destroyed.

The last thing you’d expect to see at the Disneyland Resort is a car crash, but even the Disney theme parks aren’t immune to the “real World.” With dazzling rides and attractions, as well as delicious food and amazing live entertainment, the Disney theme parks and resorts have become renowned worldwide for their ability to provide magic to guests of all ages. The original Disneyland Resort, also known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” first opened in 1955, and the world has never been the same since.

After the original resort opened in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World opened in 1971 in Orlando, Florida. The Walt Disney Company now owns and operates theme parks in Japan, China, and France, all of which feature all of your favorite experiences, such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and many others. Speaking of rides and attractions, the Disneyland Resort recently welcomed a brand-new ride earlier this year to its parks. This ride is, of course, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a breathtaking trackless dark ride that was first created by Walt Disney Imagineering for Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

However, as we stated earlier, sometimes mistakes and incidents can happen, even at Disney, and in the age of social media, nothing ever goes unnoticed.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen quite a lot of shocking vents take place inside the actual Disney theme parks. These “incidents” have ranged from rude guests yelling at cast members to full-on fistfights in Tomorrowland and Fantasyland. Some guests have been more lewd than rude, opting to remove part of their wardrobe, flashing others in the process.

Disney has somewhat strict guidelines when it comes to clothing, with guests breaking this “code” on accident or intentionally. This is quite common, with many videos going viral showcasing the various experiences guests, mostly women, have endured. Disney also has rules and regulations regarding how guests are expected to act and conduct themselves while inside the parks. These rules are followed by the majority of people, but it’s impossible to guarantee everyone will act with respect. This is a problem not just relegated to Disney but all theme parks like Six Flags, SeaWorld and Universal Studios.

However, sometimes things can get more serious, potentially becoming quite dangerous for guests and employees. This is exactly what happened at the Disneyland Resort over the weekend, with a vehicle crashing into park property.

There are many areas of Disneyland that guests see, such as Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland. These iconic lands help connect the theme park and give guests specific points of interest to visit. The new ride that we mentioned earlier can be found in Mickey’s Toontown, a land that was recently renovated. However, there are plenty of places guests do not see despite them being crucial to how the parks operate.

This is exactly the kind of place where this accident occurred. The incident was shared online, with one guest (@Ryantheempark ) sharing multiple photos of the crash. As you can see below, a small vehicle crashed into the Toy Story Bus guard location at Disneyland. This specific location is found on Harbor Blvd:

A car smashed a Toy Story Bus guard shack on Harbor Blvd at Disneyland.

A car smashed a Toy Story Bus guard shack on Harbor Blvd at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/eglb0Na1SK — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) September 16, 2023

At the time of publishing this article, we are unaware if anyone was hurt as a result of this wreck, but it appears quite a few first responders arrived at the scene fairly quickly after the building was destroyed.

Another photo of the crash was captured by (@MouseInfo), revealing that the toll booth structure had been completely destroyed as a result of the incident. This is far from the first incident to occur at Disneyland, but it’s not often that a vehicle actually collides with theme park property.

This accident will most likely not affect guests’ day at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but it more than likely will cause a few headaches for the resort, especially considering how destroyed the building appears in the photos.

