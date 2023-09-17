Angry Guest Attacks Service Dog While in Line at Disney World

A guest got violent, attacking a service dog inside one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic and beloved theme park attractions of all time.

The Walt Disney World Resort is famous for a lot of things. First, there’s the incredible food and snack options for guests to try. From EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can guarantee that their palate will be challenged in some truly fun and exciting ways. The live entertainment offerings can’t be beat either, with world-class shows and performances at guests’ fingertips at each and every theme park.

However, the bread and butter of Walt Disney World are the stunning rides and attractions created by Walt Disney Imagineering. Everyone knows about Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight, with these classic Disney dark rides becoming household names. Disney is home to thrilling experiences as well, with roller coasters such as Expedition Everest, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind providing thrills and chills.

Magic Kingdom is home to quite a few roller coasters on its own, with Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad being popular spots for guests to visit as they explore the original Walt Disney World theme park. Of course, Splash Mountain, one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved theme park rides, closed earlier this year to make way for a new experience centered on Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. This new ride will focus on Princess Tiana herself and take guests on an all-new journey, which will accurately be named Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Unfortunately, a very disturbing incident occurred in one of Disney’s most iconic rides of all time.

There may not be a more recognizable roller coaster than Disney’s Space Mountain. This simple but incredibly fun coaster first opened in 1975 at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, and was an instant hit. Since then, Space Mountain has been brought to each and every Disney park across the world, with locations like Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

As we said, a very disturbing and very non-Disney incident happened this summer, with new details finally being released, as reported by Orlando Theme Park Zone. According to a new release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a guest got violent with a service dog while in line at Disney World’s Space Mountain.

Two 19-year-old guests were in line when a male guest who they did not know stepped on one of the dogs. The female guest who owned the dog told him to step back, which reportedly made him angry. “When the line moved forward, she took a few steps forward, and when the male moved forward as well, he stepped on and kicked the service dog,” stated the new report.

While this act may seem quite serious, the dog thankfully was not hurt. Authorities were eventually called, with one of the owners claiming the man did it on purpose and the other claiming it was an accident. The sheriff’s office and Disney Security were not able to locate the man, coming to the conclusion that no crime was committed. “It should be noted the queueing area within the Space Mountain ride is dimly lit narrow passageway,” stated the report. “Due to the nature of the area where the incident occurred, lack of security cameras in the area, and (the woman’s) own statement that [the] kick could possibly have been unintentional, I find a lack of probable cause against the unknown male for Interference with or injury to a service animal.”

This incident, while potentially an accident, is still heartbreaking. Anything involving animals should be taken as seriously as if guests were involved, especially at what is supposed to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

As we stated earlier, Space Mountain has a long and treasured history at the Disney Parks and has undergone many changes over the decades. The biggest change is actually happening in Tokyo, with the resort’s version of Space Mountain set to be completely demolished.

That’s right, one of Disney’s most popular rides will soon be no more, at least in Japan. Space Mountain is set to close in 2024 and will be rebuilt from the ground up. The concept art above shows a promising new vision for not just the classic coaster but the entire Tomorrowland section of the resort, and we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

