Late Harry Potter Actor Receives Touching Tribute From Fans

After the sad news of legendary actor Michael Gambon’s death, Harry Potter fans gathered to pay the late Dumbledore icon the ultimate tribute.

Related: Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Officially Joins Cast of ‘Doctor Who’

Without a doubt, Harry Potter is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Starting as a wildly popular book series written by JK Rowling, the IP has expanded into every medium imaginable. There are two film series, a Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage play, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands, and dozens of video games, including Hogwarts Legacy (2023).

Part of what makes the franchise so interesting is how the original film series started the careers of many talented actors, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), while also introducing young people to veteran actors, like Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall), Jim Broadbent (Professor Slughorn), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), and the late Michael Gambon.

Legendary Actor Michael Gambon Receives Ultimate Harry Potter Fan Tribute

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise End Announced, Warner Bros. Discusses “Major Failure”

Sir Michael Gambon was a legendary British actor who won three Olivier Awards, two SAG Awards, and four BAFTA Awards. He has also been nominated for a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. He received critical acclaim for his performances in The King’s Speech (2010), Gosford Park (2001), and The Singing Detective (1987).

Gambon is most recognized today as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, a role he took on after Richard Harris passed away. For many fans, Michael Gambon is Albus Dumbledore.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series: Everything We Know About the Reboot Nobody Asked For

On September 28, 2023, Michael John Gambon passed away at the age of 82 after a bout with pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Anne Miller, partner Philippa Hart, son Fergus Gambon, and two other children. Numerous tributes have come from fellow Harry Potter alums, including Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling, Jason Isaacs (Remus Lupin), Rupert Grint, and more.

Now, Potterheads of all ages have also paid tribute to the veteran actor. As is tradition for the Harry Potter community, hundreds of fans gathered at the Wizarding World in Universal Studios Orlando to raise their wands for arguably the greatest wizard of all time.

Related: “Harry Potter” Returning to Cinemas

Fans who couldn’t make the event still shared their emotions online, with one fan saying, “I just got goosebumps. Rest easy, Michael Gambon.” Another said, “It’s like losing Dumbledore all over again. My heart breaks a second time.” However, the perfect sentiment came from a fan who remembered one of Dumbledore’s best lines: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

This is not the first time that fans have gathered at the Wizarding World to raise their wands for the death of a cast member. They first did this in 2016 for the passing of Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) and in 2022 when Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) passed away. While this is a touching and emotional tradition, hopefully, we won’t have to do it again for a while.

What’s your favorite Michael Gambon moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.