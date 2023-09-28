JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, and More Pay Tribute to Late ‘Harry Potter’ Legend

The world is mourning after discovering that legendary stage and film star Michael Gambon died. Though Gambon’s career spans decades, he became most known for his time portraying Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. After Richard Harris portrayed Professor Dumbledore in the first two films, he sadly passed on, opening the door for Gambon’s arrival.

Gambon would appear in six additional Harry Potter films, showcasing his expertise in delivering emotional and powerful acting in some of the most harrowing and heartfelt moments. Gambon’s presence in the films astounded many, and now the tributes for his great life have been rolling in from J.K. Rowling, Jason Isaacs, and more.

Per @jk_rowling:

I’ve just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him.

It’s nice that the usual online vitriol does not surround J.K. Rowling, as she penned an incredible tribute to Micahel Gambon. She recalls seeing Gambon on stage during a King Lear performance in 1982 and how his arrival in the film based on her work seemed impossible. Gambon was a massively successful stage actor, and we wish we could have experienced that.

In a statement shared to Variety, Daniel Radcliffe stated:

“With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun,” Radcliffe wrote in a statement to Variety. “Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be,” Radcliffe added. “I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him.”

Per @jasonsfolly

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.

Jason Isaacs, who portrayed the infamous Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, recalls seeing Michael Gambon in The Singing Detective. Gambon’s career may have started on the stage, but he was also a renowned actor on TV and in films. The Singing Detective was a mini-series developed by BBC, which saw Gambon as a noir-styled detective. Gambon’s illustrious career affected everyone differently.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) posted on his Instagram page:

“So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert

Grint posted an epic picture of Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore with his hands held high in front of the podium of the Great Hall. This pic is a summation of the commanding performance that Gambon engaged in while portraying Albus Dumbledore.

Per @James_Phelps

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, posted a great anecdote about his time with Michael Gambon. During the filming of the infamous scene of Dumbledore’s death at the clock tower, Phelps recalls Gambon helping him run lines for an upcoming performance that he had. The touching story showcases Gambon’s dedication to the art of acting.

We imagine more stars will be offering their tributes soon. Micahel Gambon touched many lives, and now just the millions of fans who loved his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore. We join everyone in mourning a great actor. Rest in peace, Mr. Gambon.

