Fan-Favorite ‘Harry Potter’ Creator Could Return to Franchise

The Harry Potter franchise is starting to gain excitement again, as the books are now being adapted into a new series. This new series will essentially be a much closer adaptation to the films. This new series means that the cast must be new, as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are far too old to play their child counterparts. Should the new cast be asked to appear in films, they might have one of the best creators behind the camera.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise End Announced, Warner Bros. Discusses “Major Failure”

Though the Harry Potter books took the world by storm, it was certainly the film franchise that helped to elevate the franchise to new heights, as the Daniel Radcliffe-led film entries were massively successful as well. We all watched the children grow up and became heavily invested in their stories on the big screen.

The only story that has expanded on the books is Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, a stage play that is the film’s direct sequel. The stage play follows Harry’s son, Albus, as he is set to embark on his own journey at Hogwarts. Harry is now the Head of Magical Law Enforcement, and his son starts Hogwarts with Rose, Hermoine and Ron’s daughter.

Though the stage play heavily involves Harry, it mainly focuses on Rose, Albus, and Scorpius (Draco Malfoy’s son). Scorpius and Albus become friends after Albus is sorted into Slytherin, which makes him think he cannot live up to his father’s greatness.

Though most of the actors from the original films have played with the idea of potentially returning to the franchise for a proposed live-action film of The Cursed Child, Radcliffe has been adamant about not being defined by his role in the Harry Potter franchise. Despite his reservations, he could be convinced by a longtime favorite director, who has stated they might return.

David Yates Reveals Interest in Returning to ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

David Yates might be the biggest creator of the Harry Potter franchise, as he was responsible for directing four Harry Potter films and all of the Fantastic Beats spinoff films. His accolades include Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Death Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

Yates was speaking at the Toronto Film Festival when he was asked about potentially returning to the franchise. Yates said, “We haven’t had a conversation since we finished it. It’s been about ‘let’s just park it and be done for a while. Never say never, I would say.”

While the Fantastic Beasts films left much to be desired, he was responsible for some of the best Harry Potter films. The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is said to be the best film in the franchise, and Yates had the tall task of summing up the franchise, which would have been difficult for anyone.

We are unsure if the new series will eventually lead to new films, but Yates might be the first person on the list to call. The Harry Potter franchise is massive, and we imagine that Warner Bros. might want to continue releasing content. The new series might be odd initially, considering Daniel Radcliffe won’t be involved, but fans will still ensure its success.

Fans have also been clamoring for a The Cursed Child film for a long time. Should the series’ success lead to the eventual creation of a live-action film following the stage play, enough time might have passed to see Daniel Radcliffe want to return.

Most of the cast returned for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special, which was quite magical. Fan-favorite actors Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, the late Robbie Coltrane, Bonnie Wright, and more all spoke about how the franchise changed their lives. It also featured director David Yates, producer David Heyman, and director Mike Newell.

The special felt bittersweet, as it almost served as the chance for most of the cast and creators to say goodbye a final time. However, we hope that the excitement and numbers from that special reminded everyone how amazing it would be to continue the franchise once again.

Related: Unexpected ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Rumored to Be in the Works

We have the new series to look forward to, but we hope The Cursed Child can be adapted in time. Either way, there is more Potter on the horizon. Even David Yates could be asked to return to direct some of the episodes of the series, at least, we hope.

What do you think of David Yates potentially returning to the Harry Potter franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!