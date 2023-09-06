Disney World Removes Snack Item After Fans Mock Innuendo

After fans mocked its questionable appearance online, a viral Walt Disney World snack disappeared from Disney’s Beach Club Resort’s menu.

There are hundreds of delicious eats throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. From popcorn to churros, a Dole Whip float to a Mickey pretzel, there’s something for every family member!

Walt Disney World Resort often releases limited-time snacks and drinks for special events, like World Princess Week. Last month, the Central Florida Disney Park introduced dozens of unique menu items inspired by Disney Princesses.

TikToker @fortheloveofthemeparks tried some Disney Princess treats, including a “Part of Your World Mousse” inspired by The Little Mermaid (1989). Available in the Marketplace at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, the dessert featured “Blueberry Mousse with a Lemon Curd Insert, Milk Chocolate Mousse, and Crispy Strawberry Cobbler Crumble with Chocolate Décor.”

The guest’s video quickly amassed nearly 200 thousand views, and the Walt Disney World snack went viral… But not for a good reason:

“Disney has released some pretty questionable food over the past few years, but this is the ‘Part of Your World Mousse,’ where Ariel is, um, taking a sh*t,” the guest said.

The Disney snack was modeled after Ariel’s iconic “Part of Your World” rock pose, but the chocolate mousse base made it look like she was sitting in a pile of something else. Fans were astonished.

“It would be much improved if she sat on rock candy!” @cozyhomefortheholidays said.

“She got the Neptune’s kiss splashing outta her toilet bowl,” @xstephbunny joked.

“Finally some ibs representation,” @sirIsplaylandart quipped.

The “Part of Your World Mousse” is no longer available on Disney’s Beach Club Resort’s Marketplace menu. It’s unknown if the item was removed because of the online controversy or the end of World Princess Week. However, it was listed next to a Disney Dining Plan “snack” logo, suggesting that Walt Disney World Resort intended to keep the dessert around until the popular dining perk returns next year.

This follows a 2022 controversy over a pair of Mickey Mouse ears. Revealed at D23 Expo, the limited-edition black ears featured dripping silver metal. The original product description stated that Minnie Mouse was “dripping” with excitement, leading to so many innuendos that shopDisney relisted the product with a different description.

