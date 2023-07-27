Disney World Serves “Hair-Covered” Dessert to Guests

Would you eat Rapunzel’s golden locks if it was served to you at a Disney theme park?

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, one of the most exciting things about the trip is often the food. From churros to Mickey waffles, to Mickey pretzels, to Mickey Premium bars (basically, anything Mickey shaped), and for a select few, turkey legs — there are so many food items that are nostalgic to Disney World, and make you feel the magic of the theme parks.

Often, Disney will also offer limited-time food options. A great example of this is that beginning today, the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is commencing, which will have a limited-time run, offering small meals and snacks to Guests, giving them options that they may not be used to in comparison to previous visits. We also typically see special menu items come on holidays, during special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and movie releases! During the live-action The Little Mermaid premiere week, Disney offered many mermaid-inspired snacks at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

So how does eating hair play into all of this?

If one Disney princess is known for her hair, it is Rapunzel. The Lost Princess has long, luscious, magical locks that help create her iconic character and look. Princess Week is fast approaching, and Disney is preparing all of the exciting offerings that will be available during that time. As noted by Disney Parks Blog, “Hear ye, hear ye! I cordially invite you to indulge in the many decadent delights at Disney Parks for World Princess Week. This regal celebration is returning from August 20 through 26, and we can’t wait to celebrate the timeless magic and storytelling that has captivated so many generations of fans. To prepare for this year’s festivities, I’ve put together all the princess-inspired treats and eats you can enjoy across Disney Parks all month. ”

There are a lot of delicious offerings, which we will share with you below, but there is one that will certainly stand out to Tangled fans.

Swirls on the Water will offer a Rapunzel Cone: DOLE Whip lemon and DOLE Whip raspberry swirled in a lavender cone with sugar flowers. The new dessert will be available from August 1 to 31 and simulates how Rapunzel’s long braid wraps and tangles (Pascal liked the pun) around her dress. The cone even has decorative flowers along the yellow section to mimic the aesthetic of her hair. We bet that this ice cream cone is Eugene Fitzherbert-approved.

Other Disney Princess Week Offerings

Below, you can look at all of the other Disney Princess Week snacks you can eat around Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available August 1 through 31; mobile order available)

How Far I’ll Go Haupia Pie: Rich chocolate-coconut pie with a layer of coconut haupia custard topped with sweet cream and macadamia nut

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available August 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Part of Your World Mousse: Blueberry mousse with a lemon curd insert, milk chocolate mousse, and crispy strawberry cobbler crumble with chocolate décor (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Ariel Milk Shake: Chocolate chip-mint milkshake with green caramel and a specialty vanilla cupcake (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Cinderella Cupcake: Vanilla cake with vanilla crème custard filling, buttercream, white chocolate slipper, and fondant pumpkin

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Snow White Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with caramel apple filling, white chocolate-dipped caramel buttercream, and fondant décor

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island Coffee Bar (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Moana Mini Cake: Vanilla Cake, mango mousse, glaçage, buttercream, fondant, and white chocolate décor

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Currently available; mobile order available)

Wishing on Stars: Mango mousse with coconut-lime gelée, coconut glaze, and décor fit for a princess

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (Available Aug. 1 through 31 during dinner only)

Make It Pink, Make It Blue: Orange blossom honey mousse transformed by color-changing flavors of citrus accompanied with strawberry curd and almond crumble (New)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Rapunzel Petit Cake: Layers of confetti cake, vanilla mousse, and Italian buttercream (New)

The Ganachery (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Princess Chocolate Bars with ruby chocolate, pistachios, crisp raspberries, and white crisp pearls (New)

Marketplace Snacks (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Little Mermaid Waffle Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve in a bubble waffle with rock candy, green apple sauce, pineapple wedges, and a chocolate decor

Swirls on the Water (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Rapunzel Cone: DOLE Whip lemon and DOLE Whip raspberry swirled in a lavender cone with sugar flowers (New)

Magic Kingdom Park

Storybook Treats (Currently available)

Rapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with wild berry soft-serve and DOLE Whip lemon and topped with berry compote and sugar flowers (New)

Aurora Cone: DOLE Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crisp pearls in a sugar cone (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Moana Heart of Te Fiti Cupcake: Coconut cake, pineapple custard filling, coconut buttercream, white chocolate ‘Heart of Te Fiti,’ and coconut crumble (New)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fairfax Fare (Available starting Aug. 1; mobile order available)

Enchanted Rose: Dark chocolate mousse with a taste of blackcurrant and morello cherry-chocolate shortbread cookie, whipped cookies’ n cream fluff, and gilded chocolate-covered cacao nibs

Cup of Enchantment: Cranberry and passion fruit-orange-guava juices topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Hollywood Scoops (Currently available through Aug. 31)

Little Mermaid Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with mango, guava, and ginger topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-guava seashell cake

EPCOT

Coral Reef Restaurant (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Bubbles of the Sea: Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea, lemon juice, pineapple, and guava topped with boba pearls and a splash of shimmer (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Oasis Sweets & Sips (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Jasmine Cookie: Sugar cookie with apricot jam

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Tiana Banana Pudding

What Disney Princess Week snack do you want to taste? Let us know if you would try the Rapunzel Dole Whip!

