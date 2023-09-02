Beloved Disneyland Ride Totally Trashed by Guests

A beloved Disneyland Resort ride was trashed by guests who did not think the theme park’s rules applied to them.

The Disney Parks are notorious for their thrilling coasters, classic dark rides, delicious food, and world-class service. This stellar experience trickles all the way down to the cleanliness of the Parks, with the Disney Resorts being superbly clean, nearly 99% of the time. Unfortunately, there are places that Disney Cast Members can miss or overlook due to no fault of their own. This issue is worsened by rude Guests who disregard the rules Disney lays out for everyone visiting its Parks. In the past, we’ve seen dozens of Guests break the rules at Disney, with varying degrees of severity. Some opt to cut in line, which is a pretty normal thing to see at any theme park, whether it be at Universal Studios, Six Flags, or Disney.

Others seek to gain internet clout for their misbehavior, posting videos and literal evidence of them breaking the rules to millions of people online. The worst offenders of this involve a Guest stripping and flashing others as they rode the Skyliner at Walt Disney World. The Guest revealed their bare breasts to others, which is not only against Disney World rules but the law as well.

The video went viral on social media, reaching millions of people in a matter of hours. We do not know what happened to the Guest, but it is very likely they were permanently banned from ever stepping foot in the Walt Disney World Resort ever again.

Guests also tend to break Disney’s press code rules and regulations, either on purpose or by accident. From vulgar shirts and hats to bikinis and thongs to no pants at all, we’ve seen Guests wear just about everything while they visit the Disney Parks. It doesn’t matter if it’s at Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom; you can guarantee you’ll see some wild outfits when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Some Guests take advantage of Disney’s generosity, wearing inappropriate clothing on purpose in order to get free replacement clothes. One Guest wore a ludicrously small swimsuit to the Disney Parks, not even making it past security before being told to change. The heat and humidity can be brutal, so we’re all for being comfortable, especially for those Guests visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida. But it’s also important to remember that the Disney Parks are a place for families, and it’s crucial that they maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

Unfortunately, today’s story involves Guests littering and desecrating a popular ride at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, ruining this “magical” atmosphere.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! was Disney’s first attraction featuring Marvel’s lovable crew of misfits known as the Guardians of the Galaxy. This team is portrayed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel all being a part of the core team. This attraction was repurposed from Disneyland’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and though the decision to close such a legendary ride proved to be quite controversial, with Disney receiving tons of backlash, the Marvel attraction has proven to be a fan favorite, even to those who were hesitant at first to ride.

The ride towers above everything else at Disney California Adventure, and though it’s been made a part of Avengers Campus, this attraction remains in a league of its own.

Unfortunately, the queue for the attraction was desecrated by at least a few Guests, with trash left in off-lit areas.

In the comment section, dozens of Geusts voiced their concerns about Guest behavior at the Parks. “Disney sent me a survey a few days ago. One of the questions was something like, “How much do you agree with the following statement: Other guests negatively impact my experience at the parks.” Strongly agree.”

One Guest called Guests entitled, “This is such gross entitled behavior. People need to do better.” Another user simply said, “Some People are disgusting!”

Since the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Disney has gone all-in on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, bringing the characters to its Avengers Campus lands at Disneyland in California and Disneyland Paris. In 2022, Disney opened its second theme park attraction based on these characters, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, at EPCOT. This ride became EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster and has once again proven to be a fan favorite despite mixed reception upon its original reveal.

Much like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! at Disneyland, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind uses a random ride generation system, meaning no two experiences are the same. This only extended to the soundtrack, however, meaning Guests will get one of six different songs as they ride.

While Guests blast off into the universe, one of six songs will play, enhancing the ride experience. The “Awesome Mix” playlist includes:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time we’ve seen Guests show blatant disregard for Disney’s cleanliness. Last year, Disneyland Paris was left covered in trash and litter. With so many guests visiting each and every year, it’s nearly impossible for Disney to keep up with the sheer amount of garbage produced at the resorts. However, this was not in the queue for a ride but right on Main Street, U.S.A. Disney, and its cast members try their hardest to maintain the picture-perfect image that the Disney parks are known for.

Disneyland Paris is somewhat notorious for its Guests taking liberties in the Park and across the Resort. One Guest even brought their own pillow to lie down with at the Park. We also reported on Guests tearing down water hoses at the Park, which were put in place to help combat the previously mentioned high temperatures.

We do not deny that trash can build up over time, but the last place you expect to see garbage is at the Disney Parks and Resorts, vacation destinations famous for their cleanliness. One of the most infamous examples of Guests trashing the Disney Parks was published by Inside the Magic in early 2022 and involved an absolutely horrid mess left by Guests dining at Walt Disney World.

Have you ever seen trash build up at the Disney Parks? What’s the worst thing you’ve seen while visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World?