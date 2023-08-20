Disneyland Parks Empty as Attendance Crumbles, Guests Vanish

Several Disney Parks were left empty yet again as Disney faces attendance struggles.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has really ramped up its theme park division, creating new and exciting rides and attractions for Guests to enjoy. From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in California, there’s truly no end in sight to all of the incredible and magical experiences that await Guests.

This is true for international theme parks as well, like Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland. Because of this, we’ve seen interest in a Disney vacation spike, with Guests eager to experience all of the new things to do at Disney. However, despite all of the exciting things to do and see at Disney, these theme parks have all been facing low attendance numbers over the last few months.

The Walt Disney World hit record-low attendance numbers over the month of July, with crowds being their lowest in a decade. Disneyland crowds have been more steady, though there have been times when the Parks were more empty than normal.

As for what’s causing the drop in crowds, we aren’t entirely sure, though we’re not saying low crowds are a bad thing. Many Guests plan their Disney trips so that they’ll encounter the smallest amount of Guests possible.

The summertime is usually one of Disney’s biggest seasons, with families embarking on their dream vacations while kids are out of school, making Walt Disney World’s low crowds that much more peculiar.

The same can be said for the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, which was left empty over the weekend.

As you can see in the photos above, the Tokyo Disney Resort was abnormally empty over the weekend, with crowds vanishing. Multiple areas were void of any Guests, like Mickey’s Toontown.

As we stated earlier, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, saw some of its lowest attendance numbers in over a decade. Despite this, the four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, remain some of the most visited theme parks in the world, each featuring dozens of iconic rides and attractions that have entertained Guests for decades.

To take things back to the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, in 2024, the Resort’s version of Space Mountain will be closing permanently. The Resort will be completely overhauling the Tomorrowland section of the Park, with the iconic Space Mountian roller coaster set to be entirely rebuilt from the ground up.

Have you been to any of the international Disney Parks? Have you noticed lower crowds at Disney?