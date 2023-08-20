Disney Braces for Nudity at Theme Park, Fashion Reports Say

It seems that one Disney Park may be expecting several more dress code violations this fall, in the name of fashion.

When Guests come to Disney World, they often may assume they are in for a G-rated experience as the Most Magical Place on Earth is flooded with young ones. In terms of the offerings provided by Disney, the overall experience is always inclusive of all ages, without anything inappropriate on display (we will give some of the Country Bear Jam Jamboree jokes a pass on this one).

Recently, Disney fans have been speaking out on the types of clothing that should be allowed at Walt Disney World. Depending on your choice of apparel, if deemed inappropriate, whether it be too revealing or displaying certain slogans or graphics, Cast Members may approach certain Guests and provide them with the option of picking another shirt from one of the stores in the Park. In the past, this purchase would have been compliments of Disney, but because too many Guests abused the privilege, they now have to purchase their own shirt.

Since you are on private property when you are at Walt Disney World Resort, you must also adhere to the rules and regulations set out by the company. Failure to do so will have you removed from the property, potentially banned for life, and potentially, a run-in with the authorities, depending on the severity of the situation. While at Disney World, Guests must adhere to the dress code implemented by the theme park, which has been an ongoing issue in the past.

At Disneyland Paris, the rules are the same.

As their website notes in regard to a dress code, “Proper dress is required at all times, and top and bottom garments, as well as footwear, are to be worn.

We also reserve the right, at our own discretion and at any given time, to refuse a visitor the right to wear any type of costume, makeup or tattoo, especially if it is likely to offend, shock or scare children and a family-orientated public, that Euro Disney Associés S.C.A. would consider as inappropriate or if it would impede the operation while posing as or portraying any character in costume. The same rule applies for accessories considered to breach security or be a danger in our attractions (capes, sticks, etc.).

The non-respect of this dressing code may deny access to the Parks.”

That being said, fashion around the world varies, and as we know Paris is truly one of the fashion capitols of the world, leading trends and setting the scene for what is going to be popular each new season.

This season, however, things are going in a more revealing direction, as the Paris fashion experts are stating that the city will now be “embracing see-through clothing”, according to the Financial Times. This comes after Disney actor Florence Pugh wore a sheer outfit at the Valentino haute couture show in Paris in July.

Most recently, there have been rumors that Disney’s top choice for Rapunzel in a Tangled live-action film is Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Black Widow, Oppenheimer, Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women) and will begin once the once the SAG-AFTRA strike wraps up. When fans of the film heard of the potential casting choice, many seemed shocked and delighted to see Disney casting a character in a live-action film that looks like the cartoon, as we have seen with Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

The British actress currently portrays Yelena Belova, the adopted sister of Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her MCU debut in Black Widow and was a recurring character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Her next appearance is set to come in Thunderbolts, which is set to premiere in December 2024 (but will likely be pushed back due to the strikes).

The publication noted, “But even across the river Gauche, attitudes are changing. In January, Meta’s watchdog advised Facebook and Instagram to lift censorship of women’s nipples on their platforms – men have always been allowed. On the red carpet in February, Charli XCX wore a transparent Ludovic de Saint Cernin dress to the Brit Awards; Rita Ora was fearless in the front row at Valentino’s July haute couture show, as was Florence Pugh. Leonie Hanne, Chiara Ferragni and French actor Rebecca Dayan also showed up in see-through styles at the Paris couture show.”

With these outfits, the charge in this change to show more body parts, it may become an issue to theme parks such as Disneyland Paris which do not allow this time of clothing. Although revealing outfits are easily able to be worn in other public places, private property locations like Disneyland Paris have the ability to remove Guests for disobedience to their rules in the family theme park.

What is going on with Disneyland Paris?

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30.

Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Now, it seems that crowding has become so bad that Disney is telling Guests when to avoid their theme parks! DLP Report has now shared that there is a sign near Walt Disney Studios Place that is advising Guests to visit between 3-10 p.m. each day to avoid crowds.

This sign is advising Guests to only spend seven hours in the theme parks if they want to avoid crowds, which is not really feasible for tourists who paid for a full-day ticket and want to spend their whole day at the park. It seems that crowding must be a severe issue at Disneyland Paris for the theme park to take such drastic measures.

Recently, we discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

Disneyland Paris opened their newest live show and has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

At Disneyland Paris, two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris Guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

“The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

What do you think about the fashion choice from Paris to wear sheer clothing? Would you be bothered to see this in the theme parks?