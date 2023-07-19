Security Called After Parents Tried to Force Crying Autistic Child on Disneyland Ride

Not every Disneyland ride is for every Guest. Families with little ones typically enjoy classic dark rides like “it’s a small world” and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish; thrill-seekers might be drawn to Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Incredicoaster.

But what happens when your little adventurers change their minds after you purchase that expensive Individual Lightning Lane or reserve the coveted Disney Genie+ slot? Should you force them onto the attraction or utilize rider swap?

It’s never recommended to force children into uncomfortable or scary experiences. Some just need a little encouragement to have a great time onboard attractions. Still, sometimes parents go too far when pushing kids to participate in activities on their expensive Disneyland Resort vacations.

TikToker @a.gabrielle94 shared that she recently involved herself after witnessing a father physically and emotionally abusing his child for not wanting to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disney California Adventure:

The TikToker noticed the young boy with a mother, father, and multiple siblings. The entire time the family was in line, the boy cried and told his parents that he didn’t want to ride.

“When the child had expressed to his father that he did not want to get on the ride, the father started to apply pressure on the child’s back of the neck,” the Guest recalled. “The child told his father, ‘Ouch, that hurts. Please stop,’ as he’s crying. And the father would gaslight him and tell him, ‘No, it doesn’t hurt. Your sister doesn’t complain when I do it to her, so stop.’”

The behavior worsened as the line went on. Both parents insulted the boy, telling him that he was ruining the family vacation and, at one point, filming him as a humiliation tactic. (The TikToker shared footage of his father recording him at the end of her video.)

“Watching the child cry and begging not to get on this ride, it got to the point where I had to step up and say something,” she said. “Eventually, I went and told staff… They thanked us for stepping forward and informing them about it. They did take action. Security was called.”

The father told Disneyland Resort Security Cast Members that his child was autistic, and pulling him up by the neck helped “redirect him and focus his attention.”

“[This] is extremely disturbing because if your child is autistic, why would you treat your child in that way at all?” the TikToker asked. “I’m not one to normally step into people’s business or matters, but when I saw that happening to this child, and I saw that child was unsafe and uncomfortable and just basically downright being abused both verbally and physically… I didn’t understand how come it wasn’t as simple as one parent getting off the ride with the child.”

Ultimately, the mother took the boy out of the line, and the father rode with the rest of the children. It’s unknown if Disneyland Security filed any further reports about the incident.

More About This Disneyland Ride

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! is a reskin of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. It involves sudden drops, making it one of the most thrilling attractions at the Southern California Disney Parks.

“Join Rocket on a thrilling mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s fortress,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, has brought his unique collection of fantastical fauna, relics and species from across the cosmos to earth for the very first time. He offers to show you his newest acquisition… the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot are held captive in electrified glass cases that dangle perilously over an abyss.”

“When Rocket escapes, he commandeers a gantry lift and enlists your help on a harrowing mission to rescue his fellow Guardians. Prepare to unleash intergalactic mayhem from the top of the fortress to the bottom, as one of Star-Lord’s awesome mixtapes blasts a classic tune!”

Should kids be forced onto Disneyland or Walt Disney World rides? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.