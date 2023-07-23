Disney World Accident Highlights Increasing Closures, Guests Forced to Change Plans

An unpredictable accident resulted in a theme park closure via one major entrance to Walt Disney World. It highlights the many accidents that occur at Disney on a daily basis and puts the likelihood of encountering trouble into perspective.

Disney Theme Park Closure: Road Shut Down

Disney theme parks have an average daily attendance of 57,000 people. The impressive number of Walt Disney World attendees means that there will, inevitably, be accidents.

Some incidents at the Walt Disney World theme park are avoidable. There’s a choice when it comes to trudging a toddler across a closed Disney park ride. But when it comes to the chaos that exists everywhere from Hollywood Studios to Walt Disney World, there are some unpredictable aspects.

Car Accident Causes Theme Park Closure

An accident on World Drive led to the theme park closure of a full section of the road. This northbound traffic stream meant for the Magic Kingdom got re-routed.

Travelers on a straight shot to Walt Disney World were in for a detour, and that didn’t necessarily include a trip to Blizzard Beach. The road to the theme park was closed due to a car accident, and because of Disney resort safety measures, Walt Disney World Resort visitors got to sit in hot cars and wait.

Security on the Scene Managed Theme Park Closure

There were plenty of staff on-site to assure park visitors that Walt Disney World remained open and to clarify the incident. It was entirely separate from the fire that shut down part of Walt Disney World within the same time span.

Security staff from the Walt Disney Company wore high-visibility vests and redirected park visitors back to the theme park and away from the incident. It was a relatively short closure, but enough to disturb those who rely on park hours to make plans.

Multiple Theme Park Closure Reasons

There are plenty of reasons for a Walt Disney World resort to experience a closure both permanently and temporarily. Whether it’s a fire at Universal Orlando or any Disney Park, that is just one of the most common reasons for theme park closures.

Amusement parks are full of people, meaning medical emergencies can lead to a total theme park closure in a certain spot. While it’s not likely that a Walt Disney World amusement park or feature will close entirely, that’s by design, rooted in knowing that accidents happen.

The amusement park divvies up the Disney locations into special parts, like the Magic Kingdom or the Walt Disney feature Animal Kingdom. This way, if there is an issue that results in a theme park closure, it doesn’t impact the entire theme park experience.

Florida Theme Park Remains Open

While the car accident did result in Walt Disney World seeing a theme park closure on the roads, it didn’t stop guests from visiting. The attractions remained open, and the theme park closure was just a small blip on the Disney World radar.

The car accident that led to the theme park closure of the main road was relatively minor, though impossible to predict. It shows how even with reservations to a Disneyland park, there are still things that can get in the way.

Fire, Flood, Technical Issues

It’s not necessarily biblical, but Universal Studios Florida does suffer the same bug infestations as the Sunshine State. Walt Disney World is a particular resort that has 276 individual things to do.

Even a week-long trip to Disney, complete with dining reservations and plans to see SeaWorld Orlando, life throws the unpredictable in Disney’s direction all the time. Often, guests bear the brunt of that inconvenience.

Disney Theme Park Travel: Risk Versus Reward

It’s a classic case of risk and reward. Yes, visiting Walt Disney World to learn of a traffic hiccup and theme park closure can make you miss reservations. But without taking that jump to the water park or theme park, there’s no way to know. Sure, the water park might go faulty, but there are always other options.

Making the Most of a Situation

While the traffic diversion theme park closure added some color to the day, it didn’t deter attendance at the Florida theme park. There are always attraction failures, guest incidents, and water park waterworks, but true Disney fans attend come hell or high water.

Whether its SeaWorld Orlando or Disney California Adventure, a theme park closure isn’t enough to shut down almost all 300 attractions. Instead, it gives park guests a chance to move with the tides and visit the Florida theme park attraction or other location that is ready to ride.

