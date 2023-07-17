Disney World to Shut Down Multiple Areas, Closure Imminent

Anyone planning to visit Disney this summer will likely want to check their schedule, as many Disney Theme Park attractions are closing.

Multiple Disney Theme Park Attractions Closing

The company has officially announced the closing of a massive number of Disney Theme Park attractions. Among the victims of this prophylactic culling are:

Spaceship Earth | EPCOT

A famous ride, the Spaceship Earth attraction, is sadly closing briefly. The attraction allows visitors to “travel through time” and explore the history of communication from the Stone Age to the Computer Age.

It’s one of the more family-friendly features available to those of all heights or ages. The Spaceship Earth ride is mainly in a dark setting and moves slowly. Thankfully, it’s not one of those rides with a symbolic “age limit.” The closure runs from July 19-July 20.

Haunted Mansion | Magic Kingdom

Closing for refurbishment, this Disney Theme Park attraction is shutting down for “routine m” maintenance.” It’s closing on August 7 and is scheduled to reopen on August 10. A fan-favorite for those who love a thrill and enjoy the darker side, the Haunted Mansion is a classic for Disney fans.

Blizzard Beach

Shut down for refurbishment in January 2022, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon undergoes annual refurbishing. It reopened on March 19, but there is no set date for the Blizzard Beach reboot.

The official site states, “Disney’s Beach Water Park is currently closed for refurbishment.” However, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is open!” As for Blizzard Beach, it’s a waiting game.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Closing down on September 30, 2023, this is a sad one because it’s not coming back. The final Voyage is slated for September 28-30. Bookings are on hold, and the Disney Theme Park is offering those with reservations a 50% discount to move to an earlier date. Sadly, most reports show that the Voyage is sold out. Its fate is sealed.

Voyage Of The Little Mermaid | Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This one is not quite new, but it’s a classic for fans worldwide. Especially as the live-action remake of the film hits the big screen, the official webpage itself is even deleted. It closed in July 2020 following the COVID closures.

Rumors abound about an Encanto-themed show replacing the Voyage of the Little Mermaid. But nothing is yet confirmed. All we know is that the Voyage remains closed and that it has no signs of reopening any time soon.

Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple | Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An interactive feature that draws youth to Disney Theme Parks, this feature included kids aged four-12 to train like a Jedi. It incorporated lightsabers and the ability to be one with the Force. It’s remained closed since March 2020, with no signs of return. Plus, with more than one Star Wars attraction hitting the bricks, it doesn’t look promising.

Disney Theme Park Attractions Closing, Reopening Imminent

According to the official Walt Disney World website, these closures are all booked and above board. The routine upkeep ensures that the ride is appropriately operational and safe for visitors. Guests rely on Disney Theme Parks for safety and reliability.

It’s this recognition that explains why so many schedule their vacations far in advance to drink the magical well. So, for any travelers planning on hitting these iconic attractions, these closures can have a significant impact.

What do you think about Disney closing Spaceship Earth for a hot minute? Will it impact your vacation? Hit us up in the comments below!