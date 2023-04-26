The “largest single attraction investment” is almost ready to welcome thrill seekers at one of America’s most beloved theme parks.

Theme parks nationwide are constantly competing to provide their Guests with the best and most exciting experiences with thrilling new rides and attractions, special events and offers, innovative experiences, breathtaking entertainment offerings, and much more. And one of the most beloved theme parks in America is almost ready to open the “largest single attraction investment” in the Park’s history; a brand-new roller coaster that will surely put them ahead of the curve.

Last year, Dollywood —Dolly Parton’s famous theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — announced the development of an all-new roller coaster that would be the “largest single attraction investment” in the Park’s history. And with a speedy construction, Dollywood is ready to welcome Guests into its Wildwood Grove expansion to experience the longest coaster in the Pigeon Forge theme park.

Dollywood recently announced across its social media channels that Big Bear Mountain — the thrilling new coaster Dolly Parton has refused to ride — is gearing up for its grand opening on May 12, just a few weeks from now.

Join us on May 12 for the GRAND OPENING of Big Bear Mountain 🐻 pic.twitter.com/87y04yYHph — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) April 26, 2023

Dollywood will also host a series of Passholder exclusive events, stating, “If you purchased or renewed your 2023 Season Pass during the pre-sale window (Oct. 17-30, 2022), you have the opportunity to be one of the first to ride the all-new Big Bear Mountain during a limited-time ride preview event!”

Preview events will take place on select dates from May 8 through May 14, with registration for Passholders opening on May 1 at 11 a.m. Per Dollywood’s website, the preview event schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Gold & Diamond Only

Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Gold & Diamond Only *Park is closed this day. Only Big Bear Mountain will be operational.

Friday, May 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Diamond Only

Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Silver, Gold & Diamond

Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Silver, Gold & Diamond

Starting May 12, the roller coaster’s official opening day, Big Bear Mountain will be open for all Guests after the preview event times mentioned above.

Dollywood describes Big Bear Mountain as follows:

Dollywood’s largest ever park expansion, Wildwood Grove, is getting even bigger! Debuting in the spring of 2023, Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, taking guests of all ages on an unforgettable family-friendly expedition in search of the Big Bear. Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself.

More on Dollywood

Dollywood is one of America’s most beloved theme parks, committed to supporting the local community, even if that means drastically modifying the theme park’s offerings. Dollywood is also committed to promoting diversity, hosting special events to accommodate Guests with special sensory needs.

Dollywood is currently hosting its Flower & Food Festival, with larger-than-life plant sculptures adorned in more than half-a-million colorful flower blooms, a picture-perfect Umbrella Sky, and a mouthwatering menu of garden-fresh flavors from Dollywood chefs. You can click here to learn more about Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, happening through June 11.

