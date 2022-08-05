“Largest Single Attraction” Officially Announced to Roar Into Major Theme Park Next Year!

The “largest single attraction” has officially been announced to roar into one of the most popular theme parks in the country next year.

Amid the constant race for the most thrilling attractions, the best entertainment offerings, the most popular events, and even the best dining options for Guests, the number one theme park in the United States has just announced its next BIG project, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

Dollywood has been teasing the Park’s next big project for over a week, sharing different content related to Wildwood Grove’s most storied and elusive inhabitant, Big Bear.

Dollywood officials teamed up with famed botanist and explorer Ned Oakley in attempt to get down to the root of what exactly is going inside Wildwood Grove. If you have any information that may help Ned out, call him at 865-868-0168. #BearFiles

Dollywood officials teamed up with famed botanist and explorer Ned Oakley in attempt to get down to the root of what exactly is going inside Wildwood Grove. If you have any information that may help Ned out, call him at 865-868-0168. #BearFiles pic.twitter.com/lPzi4RMZXX — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 31, 2022

Today, Dollywood’s Dreamer-in-Chief herself, Dolly Parton, together with Eugene Naughton — The Dollywood Company’s third President — and Pete Owens — Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at The Dollywood Company — officially revealed the next ambitious project coming to Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove, Big Bear Mountain.

This massive ride is described by Dollywood’s website as follows:

Things Are About To Get BIG It’s almost time to venture into the Smokies for an unforgettable adventure aboard Dollywood’s largest attraction. Ned Oakley, Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, knows a thing or two about this hidden land and is setting up the Adventure Outpost Base Camp, located just a stone’s throw away from the Grove’s Hidden Hollow. Here, you’ll join Ned in his specially-outfitted, four-wheel drive SUVs for the ride of your life in search of the Grove’s most storied and elusive inhabitant, Big Bear.

Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, taking guests of all ages on an unforgettable family-friendly expedition in search of the Big Bear. Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself.

This massive new attraction will reach a top speed of 48 miles per hour thanks to a multi-launch system, with the highest track elevation reaching 66 feet, taking 20 daring Guests on a 104-second adventure with twists, turns, and even going through a waterfall.

Big Bear Mountain will open in Spring 2023, and Guests who register for Dollywood’s 2023 Season Pass Pre-Sale now through September 30 will be among the first to experience this thrilling new attraction and receive the guaranteed lowest price on 2023 Season Passes. You can click here for more information on Dollywood’s 2023 Season Passes.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) shared a POV video from this thrilling new coaster’s render, and the experience looks genuinely breathtaking. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Join Ned Oakley in Spring 2023 on our largest family adventure yet: Big Bear Mountain.

This multi-launch coaster contains 3,990 ft. of track, expanding Wildwood Grove with a six-acre ride. Prepare for things to get BIG by watching our exclusive first look at ride animation.

Join Ned Oakley in Spring 2023 on our largest family adventure yet: Big Bear Mountain. This multi-launch coaster contains 3,990 ft. of track, expanding Wildwood Grove with a six-acre ride. Prepare for things to get BIG by watching our exclusive first look at ride animation. pic.twitter.com/nKzsNX5NXp — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) August 5, 2022

This new attraction will make Wildwood Grove, the Park’s largest expansion, even bigger! Wildwood Grove currently houses fun attractions for the whole family like Black Bear Trail, Dragonflier, Frogs & Fireflies, Great Tree Swing, Hidden Hollow, The Mad Mockingbird, and Treetop Tower, and even the Wildwood Creek splash pad positively overflowing with aquatic family fun!

More on Dollywood

In Tennessee, one of the best theme parks that anyone can visit is Dollywood. Not only is the Park owned by musical sensation Dolly Parton, but it is also doing a lot for the employees who work there. With over 45 attractions for the entire family, fun activities, special events, and exciting entertainment offerings, it’s no wonder why Dollywood is rated as the number 1 theme park in the United States by Tripadvisor.

Dollywood is currently holding the last weeks of the Park’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, an event packed with fun for the whole family happening now and through August 7.

The official Dollywood website describes the event as follows:

Summer’s best moments come alive in the Smokies. Here, days are brighter and nights sparkle during Dollywood’s all-new Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration. Surprises await around every sun-kissed corner, including refreshing new ways to play, inspiring bursts of summer color and returning family-favorite shows like Gazillion Bubble Show Aurora. Stay after sundown to watch hundreds of drones dance across the night sky during the bigger, brighter and more beautiful Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show.

Are you excited about Big Bear Mountain opening next year at Dollywood? Let us know in the comments below!