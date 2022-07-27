Major Theme Park Will Hold Exclusive “Sensory-Sensitive” Event Tomorrow

One of the most popular theme parks in the country will hold a special sensory-sensitive event tomorrow to support the 2022 Autism Education Conference.

Many Guests who enjoy visiting a theme park, whether that be Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, Legoland, or any other, often need to meet some special needs during their visit. Fortunately, more theme parks are becoming aware of said needs and are trying to adapt their policies and spaces to meet them and provide an enjoyable visit for all Guests.

Dollywood, in partnership with the Autism Society of East Tennessee, will hold exclusive sensory-sensitive events at Dollywood Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. These events will involve several accommodations for Guests, including efforts to reduce noise in certain areas of the Parks until noon, providing a safe space for Guests taking part in this event.

Sensory-Sensitive Hours at Dollywood will take place tomorrow, July 28, from 9 am to noon. During this time, Country Fair will be open exclusively for event participants, with normal operations for all Guests resuming at noon. The official Dollywood website describes this event as follows:

Sensory-Sensitive Hours at Dollywood In partnership with Autism Society of East Tennessee, Dollywood is hosting a sensory-sensitive event for 2022 Autism Education Conference participants on Thursday, July 28. To accommodate this event, Country Fair will have a delayed opening but will be available to all guests starting at noon. Additionally, the Dollywood Express will not sound the whistle within the park until noon. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please note: space for this event is limited to guests with event tickets and registered through Autism Speaks of East Tennessee. Related: Disney World Cast Member Rudely Refuses Accommodation For Autistic Guest

And on Sunday, July 31, Dollywood will hold a similar event at Dollywood’s Splash Country. Sensory-Sensitive Hours at Dollywood’s Splash Country will occur from 10 am to noon, with normal operations resuming at noon. Per Dollywood’s website:

Sensory-Sensitive Hours at Dollywood’s Splash Country In partnership with Autism Society of East Tennessee, Dollywood’s Splash Country is hosting a sensory-sensitive event for 2022 Autism Education Conference participants on Sunday, July 31. To accommodate this event, all waterfalls, music and waves in the wave pool will be suspended from 10 a.m. – noon. Normal operations will resume at noon. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please note: space for this event is limited to guests with event tickets and registered through Autism Speaks of East Tennessee.

These events have been well received by fans online, who applaud the efforts made by the Park to become more inclusive and supportive, caring for its Guests with special needs.

Dollywood is also holding the final weeks of the Park’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, an event packed with fun for the whole family happening now and through August 7. To learn more about this event, you can click here.

More on Dollywood

In Tennessee, one of the best theme parks that anyone can visit is Dollywood. Not only is the Park owned by musical sensation Dolly Parton, but it is also doing a lot for the employees who work there. With over 45 attractions for the entire family, it’s no wonder why Dollywood is rated as the number one theme park in the United States by Tripadvisor.

The official website for Dollywood describes the Park as follows:

Incredible experience… Authentic fun… Unforgettable memories… Crafted daily. Spanning 160 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood theme park offers more than 50 world-class rides, high-energy entertainment, award-winning dining and the friendliest theme park atmosphere in the world! We even received an award for being so friendly!

