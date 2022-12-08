All Fireworks Shows Canceled Through 2023 at Popular Theme Park

A popular American theme park recently announced its decision to discontinue all its fireworks shows for the rest of the year.

With the holidays upon us, many theme parks across America have gotten decked up to welcome millions of Guests eager to experience the most wonderful time of the year at their favorite theme park and enjoy the seasonal offerings like decorations, ambiance, limited-time snacks and merchandise, unique entertainment offerings, and so many more offerings that will have you feeling merry and bright. Unfortunately, the holiday celebrations were cut short at a famous theme park.

Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s famous theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, recently announced that the Park would discontinue its seasonal fireworks show for the rest of 2022. This decision comes in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, as the area has been struck by an extended period of drought conditions.

The full statement, as shared by Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) on Twitter, reads: “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood — in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department — has made the decision to discontinue the Merry & Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season. Officials are working diligently with PFFD and the Tennessee Department of Forestry to improve launch site conditions for safe and enjoyable fireworks experiences in the future.”

Please see this update for the Merry & Bright fireworks show moving forward. pic.twitter.com/3tGUD4XJcC — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) December 7, 2022

Dollywood’s decision to cancel their fireworks shows to ensure the safety of all Guests, employees, and residents of the area is undoubtedly applaudable.

While the Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks presentations will be unavailable for the remainder of Dollywood’s “Smoky Mountain Christmas,” the seasonal event is still packed with mesmerizing decorations across the Tennessee Park, mouth-watering snacks and drinks, entertainment offerings, and so much more! You can click here to learn more about all the fun offerings at Dollywood’s “Smoky Mountain Christmas.”

Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks show is described by Dollywood as follows:

A CRESCENDO OF CHRISTMAS CHEER Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks This guest-favorite show returns on Friday and Saturday nights this Christmas season! After a winter day full of play, gather your family close for a celebratory crescendo of Christmas cheer! Watch as festive fireworks light up the night sky, dancing in tandem with cheerful holiday classics the whole family can sing along to.

Dollywood recently introduced a breathtaking drone show as part of the Park’s nighttime entertainment offerings, which could be an excellent alternative for future projects.