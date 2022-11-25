Theme Park Cancels All Fireworks Presentations Over Thanksgiving Weekend

A popular theme park recently announced that its seasonal fireworks show would be canceled over the Thanksgiving weekend. Read why here.

Spending the holidays at your favorite theme park is one of the most delightful things for thousands of Guests. Cooler temperatures, mesmerizing decorations, holiday music, seasonal offerings, and so much more genuinely make the holidays “the most wonderful time of the year” at all the different theme parks across the country. However, a famous theme park recently announced that it would cease its seasonal fireworks shows this Thanksgiving weekend.

Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s famous theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, recently announced that the Park would cancel its seasonal fireworks show this Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, due to current dry weather conditions in the area and in collaboration with the Division of Forestry.

As shared on Twitter (@Dollywood), the complete statement reads, “Due to current dry weather conditions and at the request of the Division of Forestry, the Merry & Bright fireworks show will not take place this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. Dollywood will continue to work with fire officials to monitor weather forecast and launch site condition for future fireworks shows.”