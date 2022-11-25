Theme Park Cancels All Fireworks Presentations Over Thanksgiving Weekend

A popular theme park recently announced that its seasonal fireworks show would be canceled over the Thanksgiving weekend. Read why here.
Spending the holidays at your favorite theme park is one of the most delightful things for thousands of Guests. Cooler temperatures, mesmerizing decorations, holiday music, seasonal offerings, and so much more genuinely make the holidays “the most wonderful time of the year” at all the different theme parks across the country. However, a famous theme park recently announced that it would cease its seasonal fireworks shows this Thanksgiving weekend.
Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s famous theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, recently announced that the Park would cancel its seasonal fireworks show this Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, due to current dry weather conditions in the area and in collaboration with the Division of Forestry.
As shared on Twitter (@Dollywood), the complete statement reads, “Due to current dry weather conditions and at the request of the Division of Forestry, the Merry & Bright fireworks show will not take place this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. Dollywood will continue to work with fire officials to monitor weather forecast and launch site condition for future fireworks shows.”
Please see this update on the planned Merry & Bright fireworks show for the upcoming weekend. pic.twitter.com/adZKWWhV41
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Dollywood has suspended its fireworks presentations. The Park’s official social media accounts have made similar announcements since November 4, canceling fireworks shows on November 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19. All of these cancelations have been made keeping the safety of all Guests and employees as the top priority, as well as supporting local authorities during this complicated dry weather season in the area.
The Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks presentations are part of Dollywood’s “Smoky Mountain Christmas,” a seasonal event packed with mesmerizing decorations across the Tennessee Park, mouth-watering snacks and drinks, entertainment offerings, and so much more! Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks is described by Dollywood as follows:
A CRESCENDO OF CHRISTMAS CHEER
Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks
This guest-favorite show returns on Friday and Saturday nights this Christmas season! After a winter day full of play, gather your family close for a celebratory crescendo of Christmas cheer! Watch as festive fireworks light up the night sky, dancing in tandem with cheerful holiday classics the whole family can sing along to.
Inside the Magic will keep you updated as Dollywood releases more information regarding Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! Fireworks presentations.
