Disney World Guest Giving Up After 30 Years, Laments “Deteriorating” Experience

Located outside of Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort is home to four Disney Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two Water Parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon), the Disney Springs shopping and dining district, mini-golf courses, and dozens of Resort hotels. Many families save for years to visit The Most Magical Place on Earth!

Unfortunately, rising costs, uncomfortable crowds, and unpopular leadership decisions have soured the Walt Disney World Resort experience for many Guests. We’ve reported many former dedicated visitors who have chosen to vacation elsewhere.

In a recent Reddit post, loyal Walt Disney World Resort visitor of 30 years u/ArtieLange said they are giving up on the Central Florida Disney Park because of the “deteriorating” experience, citing multiple issues during a recent vacation. The post hit close to home for many, receiving hundreds of votes of support and empathetic comments.

“We are just finishing up three days in the parks and the magic might be gone for me,” they wrote. “The experience is in decline and the costs have skyrocketed astronomically. Overall the staff are grumpy, the smiles are forced, and there isn’t any attempt to make guests feel special.”

The Guest also complained about Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane, pricey FastPass add-ons that make standby lines longer.

“They allow too many people in the parks creating longer wait times for everything and the Genie+ system is embarrassing and way over priced,” they argued. “It feels like Disney’s goal is no longer creating a magical experience but more about extracting as much money from each guest as possible.”

Lastly, the Guest commented on the declining food quality amid increased costs: “Not a single meal was good. We ate at Chefs de France and the $400 meal was sadly pre cooked hours in advance and kept in warming trays.”

“I’m just disappointed at the current state of a once special place,” they concluded.

Is the magic gone at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.