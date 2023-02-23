30-Year Loyal Guest Gives Up on Disney World Due to “Corporate Greed”

It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices are rising, from multi-day tickets to Park Hoppers, Resort hotel rates to pricey add-ons like Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane. Many Guests struggle to keep up as the Central Florida Disney Park outpaces rampant inflation. While many dedicated Disney Parks fans can’t imagine giving up vacations to The Most Magical Place on Earth, one loyal Walt Disney World Resort visitor has reached their limit.

Reddit user u/privatename9 shared that they’ve visited Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios annually for over 30 years. They planned to drop by the Disney Parks during a conference in Orlando but were shocked at the single-day ticket prices.

“Tickets are $149-$169 a day now? and $256 for a park hopper?” they asked other Walt Disney World Resort fans. “This is an unfortunate turn of events. Needless to say I won’t be going back any time soon! Actually unbelievable what a year will do!!”

Ultimately, the Guest opted to visit Universal Orlando Resort for a cheaper Park Hopper option. The Guest called the turn of events a “tragedy” and attributed it to “corporate greed.”

“Their service has gone down. AND they aren’t paying fair wages,” they added in a comment. “Disaster.”

Despite negative feedback from Disney fans, the Guest said this is their “breaking point.” They planned to convince their sister to sell their Disney Vacation Club (DVC) timeshare.

“They can’t stay in business if people refuse to pay.” they wrote. “This is crazy!”

Has Walt Disney World Resort gotten too expensive? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.