Marvel Comics Writer Defends Controversial Feminist Show

Thousands of male Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have raged about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law since it premiered on Disney Plus in August. It was review-bombed before its release, primarily by men over 30, and popularized the derogatory term “M-She-U.”

Many negative reviews called the “woke” and bashed the CGI effects seen in the early trailers. The show is considered a comedic take on serious Marvel projects and is full of “cool feminist commentary.” One Entertainment Weekly critic called it Marvel’s “horniest show yet.”

These reviews later rang true as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) twerked with Megan Thee Stallion and hooked up with fan-favorite Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

The series also features the return of Tim Roth as Abomination and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. And you can’t miss hysterical acting from Jameela Jamil (Titania), Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramos), and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Mallory Book)!

Amidst ongoing negative commentary from male Marvel fans, Marvel Comics writer Dan Slott took to Twitter to defend the Disney+ series:

Anyone saying the @SheHulkOfficial TV show wasn’t “comic book accurate”… I’m the guy who has written more issues of SHE-HULK than anyone. I’ve read every single comic from every #SheHulk run. And I’m saying, for the record, it is the MOST comic book accurate show in the MCU.

Slott went on to criticize MCU fans for “moving the goalposts” when he spoke positively about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

“That’s not the point. Nobody was arguing about that.” Yes. They were. A lot. After posting this, literally got a post starting out: “No one’s saying the show isn’t comic accurate pal…” Love the goal post moving, cause the whole “the show isn’t comic accurate” talking point has been going on for MONTHS. From people who clearly have never read SHE-HULK.

So there you have it – the man behind much of Marvel Comics’ She-Hulk believes the MCU nailed this superhuman lawyer!

More on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

This nine-episode series premiered in 2022. While She-Hulk season two isn’t confirmed, many fans hope for the return of Jen Walters. From Disney+:

“She-Hulk,” a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia; Jessica Gao is head writer.

What did you think about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?