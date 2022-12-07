Fans Slam Viral Misogynistic “Make Marvel Male Again” Tweet

Marvel Studios has made significant progress toward diversity and representation in its films and television shows. From Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ to Black Widow (2021) and Captain Marvel (2019), women and people of color are making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, Marvel Comics has long represented different types of people. But many of those characters were buried or disregarded in the MCU until recent years, with white men overwhelmingly leading Marvel films.

As inclusion grows in the MCU, many diehard male Marvel fans are unhappy to see themselves represented less on screen. Many raged at the overtly feminist and sexual themes in She-Hulk and were furious when Natalie Portman starred as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Some coined the term “M-She-U.”

But on social media, attitudes toward female heroes are quickly changing for the better. Filmmaker Chris Gore attempted to appease male MCU fans when he tweeted this week but was met with harsh backlash when his message went viral:

Make Marvel Male Again.

As previously mentioned, fans were quick to point out that men still overwhelmingly outnumber women in Marvel Studios films. Despite review-bombing and supposed boycotts, female-led MCU films and TV shows are doing well:

Others addressed offended men directly, asking what’s truly wrong with stories that appeal to different audiences. @RealBooBerry wrote:

It’s funny how women have been killed off for men’s stories for centuries and just had to deal with it, but men gets a few stories where a woman equals or opposes the man, and suddenly the terror of being cucked. Why do y’all continue to insist on making yourselves look weak?

Some joked that Gore looked “suspicious,” only wanting to watch men on screen. From @TinyTurkey616:

Why do you only want to look at men?

Shannon Strucci, who once worked with Gore, commented that they were disappointed to see his attitude towards women in MCU films and Disney Plus shows:

When we paneled together you were so kind and encouraging to me (especially me being someone in that space who isn’t a dude) so I don’t know what this post is or what the joke or implication here is? If there’s any sincerity it’s very weird and disappointing to see from you 🙁

What do you think of “Make Marvel Male Again?”