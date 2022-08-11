Controversial MCU Series Attacks Chris Evans’ Captain America With Bizarre Moment

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law manages to spark a new debate with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk poking fun at Chris Evans’s Captain America.

It seems that Marvel fans can’t spend a few weeks without bringing up Chris Evans’s Captain America or having Marvel make a new reference to the star-studded super hero. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans have missed seeing Steve Rogers in the MCU as Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has taken the mantle as the new Captain America.

A new Captain America movie is in the works with Mackie, exploring more of Sam Wilson’s Captain America as he gets used to his new role in the MCU. Fans still wish to see more of Evans in the MCU, but Marvel only references Rogers nowadays.

Evans has made it clear that he may return one day to the MCU, but it would be a “tall order” and not something he would do easily. He has also said that his days as Captain America are over as the actor can’t stand fans not accepting that Mackie is now the new Captain America.

Chris Evans might make his MCU return as Johnny Storm due to the Multiverse leaving the door open for some unusual cameos as the actor playing the Fantastic Four super hero right before becoming Captain America for the MCU.

As a way to promote the series releasing next week, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law revealed a new clip which has Jennifer Walters talking to her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) about Stever Rogers, which ends with her calling the superhero a virgin:

Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters discuss Steve Rogers being a virgin in new #SheHulk clip

This isn’t necessarily an insult, but it’s odd to point out and definitely not something that Steve would share with Banner. Sex, in general, has barely been in the MCU, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (2008) and Eternals (2019) being the few projects to hint at or include a sex scene.

Other MCU movies may have mentioned sex, but She-Hulk will be the first project to point out Captain America’s lack of sex. As a young man from the 1940s, it’s possible that Rogers didn’t feel it was right to have sex, but this conversation isn’t something some would consider family-friendly.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law debuts on August 18.

