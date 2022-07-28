Fans Claim ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Has A Hidden Connection With Ghost Rider

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has fans believing that a featurette for the series hides a reference to Ghost Rider.

Marvel’s next MCU series will be Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk, which will have something for almost every Marvel fan. Fans who love cameos or obscure characters should tune in for She-Hulk as the series promises to have Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and a few other surprises.

The 9-episode season will also include Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk as he helps She-Hulk figure out her abilities. Maslany’s Jennifer Walters will also be leading a new division in her firm dedicated to cases for super-powered individuals, and she will break the fourth wall in the series.

Surprisingly enough, one of the recent trailers has fans believing that Ghost Rider might be showing up in the MCU sooner than originally thought due to a poster supposedly saying, Johnny Blaze:

The NEW #SheHulk trailer reveals a poster of Johnny Blaze wearing a cowboy hat. pic.twitter.com/fcdtGL0MyZ — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) July 27, 2022

While fans might immediately jump to conclusions, it’s worth noting that Johnny is a six-letter name, and the poster seems to have five. Due to the poor quality, it’s hard to tell whether or not the name is or isn’t Johnny, but fans shouldn’t expect Nicolas Cage to show up as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in the series.

Fans have spent the last couple of hours debating this topic, but one fan shared that other stills indicate that the person wearing the cowboy hat is probably one of the clients whom Wong will take to the court in the series:

You guys are embarrassing yourselves. That is the magician Wong is suing for being a charlatan. The guy even has hiis stance on the poster like in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/UXSEW09N1Z — John Henry Irons (@Henry58979558) July 27, 2022

Fans will have to wait and see what will happen, but the chances of Ghost Rider popping up in She-Hulk are slim.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law debuts on August 17.

