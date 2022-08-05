Disney Releases Exclusive Anniversary Souvenir With Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

Disney Parks Guests were astonished after taking a look at the jaw-dropping price tag on this extremely limited anniversary souvenir.

Anniversary Celebrations at Disney Parks are often massive events that spread Disney magic for all Guests visiting the Park, with shiny new costumes for our favorite Disney characters, new shows and parades, unique decorations throughout the Park, and even special snacks! Of course, Disney Parks Anniversary Celebrations also bring loads of new exclusive merchandise and souvenirs to the Parks, making Guests eager to add them to their collection. However, a recently released souvenir blew Guests away due to its whopping price tag.

Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) shared an image of a new, highly exclusive merchandise item. A replica of the famous stained-glass windows adorning Disneyland Railroad Main Street Station can be found at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains and The Disney Gallery. Only 50 pieces of this beautiful piece of art were released, and while it certainly is a sight to behold, its jaw-dropping price tag of €1,000 has shocked Guests.

Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) shared an image of this breathtaking replica at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains.

But Cast Members apparently placed the replica on the wrong side, correcting this mistake later.

These exclusive replicas were created in collaboration with a French master glassmaker and were handcrafted with extreme care and attention to detail in a workshop located in the Paris region.

Trains and train stations have been an iconic part of Disney Parks worldwide, thanks to Walt Disney’s love for them. Per Disneyland Paris’ website:

A Longstanding Disney Tradition

A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. Today, railroads exist at every Disney Park around the globe.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Disneyland Paris is currently in the early construction stages for a massive Frozen-inspired expansion that will take Guests into the magical land of Arendelle to live their own adventure “Into the Unknown.” You can read more about the development of Disneyland Paris’ World of Frozen here. This Frozen-themed land is part of a multi-year expansion plan at the Parisian Park, which started with Avengers Campus, a land inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe now open for Guests to explore.

At Avengers Campus, recruits can join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure. Guests can explore the different dining offerings at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as new heroic attractions like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

