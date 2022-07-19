Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy Finally Returns, Hitting Netflix Next Month

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has reached out to grab Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective franchises for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and how fans can watch the entire Sam Raimi trilogy on Netflix in August.

Tobey Maguire is officially back as Peter Parker, and every Marvel fan hopes to see his iconic web-slinger fly through Marvel’s New York once more in the rumored Secret Wars movie.

Nonetheless, fans have had to either purchase Maguire’s trilogy outright or use various streaming services to watch his legendary three films for countless years. Now, fans will be able to stream all three Sam Raimi superhero films on Netflix beginning August 1:

The Raimi Trilogy is coming to Netflix on August 1.

It’s a great day to be a Marvel fan, especially with the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 right around the corner. While Netflix has not confirmed the exact countries that can watch all three Maguire-Raimi Spider-Man films, US users will be able to witness greatness unfold on August 1.

Maguire’s Spidey movies will be joining Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), marking Netflix’s Spider-Man takeover!

With more news breaking on the future of Spider-Man and the Marvel collection every day, one can only dream of seeing Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland share the big screen again (Sony reportedly wants to see that, too!).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

