Marvel Reportedly Trashing Beloved ‘Defender’ Actor in Upcoming Reboot

Netflix’s beloved Defenders Saga, including Daredevil, AKA Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and Defenders, have found a new home on Disney+. New projects like Daredevil season 4 are in the works, with rumors of more containing the fan-favorite street-level heroes. However, a new report suggests one of the Defenders will be left behind.

While Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been tightlipped on whether the Defenders Saga is canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been playing in their new sandbox by bringing back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Daredevil season 4 has been confirmed. Newcomers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are reportedly on board to write and executive produce the show. According to The Illuminerdi, Daredevil and Punisher writers, Ken Kristensen and Dara Resnik will also be working on Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are rumored to return to the MCU in Echo on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

It seems like only a matter of time until the rest of the cast of Defenders gets more work from Marvel Studios. Kristen Ritter’s Jessica Jones has been heavily rumored to show up soon. She died her hair black again and was spotted with Mike Colter, who played Jessica Jones’ love-interest Luke Cage/Power Man.

The recent decision to change the name of Jessica Jones to AKA Jessica Jones has led to fan speculation that this could be a precursor to Jessica Jones’ own reboot. Fans have taken to Twitter to try to goad Kevin Feige into confirming if the Defenders Saga is canon – along with other shows like Agents of SHIELD – using the #KeepMarvelTVCanon.

However, according to DisInsider Derek Cornell, Marvel Studios will not be bringing back Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

I’m hearing they’re not bringing Finn Jones back for Iron Fist pic.twitter.com/5AUF3QEC8b — Derek Cornell (@DerekCorneII) July 3, 2022

“I’m hearing they’re not bringing Finn Jones back for Iron Fist” Related: Marvel Studios May Have Tricked Sony Into Obliterating Themselves

Finn Jones debuted as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in 2017 and was immediately seen as the weakest link on the Netflix Marvel Television shows. Fans said at the time that despite that Danny Rand is supposed to be one of the best fighters in Marvel Comics, Iron Fist had some of the worst fight choreography.

Later it was revealed that because Finn Jones was a late casting as the immortal Iron Fist and the production schedule was extremely short due to Defenders beginning right after Iron Fist. Finn Jones revealed to CinemaBlend that he was only ever given 15 minutes to learn his fight scenes despite having no previous martial arts experience.

This was combined with the controversy that fans wanted an Asian actor to play Danny Rand. At the time, there had not been a leading male Asian superhero in the Marvel Universe. But now they have Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Iron Fist co-creator Roy Thomas has thrown his support behind Finn Jones.

When Danny Rand first debuted in Marvel Premiere #5 (1974) by Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, and Bill Everett, he fell into a trope of white male characters appropriating Asian culture as a superpower. Danny Rand would work with Luke Cage in Heroes for Hire but was recently replaced by Lin Lie, the first Asian Iron Fist in Marvel Comics.

Finn Jones’ fans had their hopes raised he could return despite the low ratings of Iron Fist. Marvel Studios did not just bring back Anson Mount as Black Bolt, the King of the Inhumans, one of the worst Marvel projects ever produced. But if Derek Cornell is to be believed, Finn Jones will not be returning with his teammates Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter.

Let us know in the comments who you think Emma Roberts is playing in Madame Web.