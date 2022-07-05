Disney+ Has Changed the Name of One ‘Daredevil’ Universe Series Ahead of Expected Reboot

Earlier this year, the hammer finally fell on Netflix’s Marvel Entertainment television shows as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders all reverted to ownership under The Walt Disney Company.

Now, ahead of the expected reboot of some, if not all, of the popular TV series’, Disney+ has seemingly changed the name of one of these Daredevil universe shows, adding even more weight to the revival rumors.

When Daredevil dropped onto Netflix back in 2015, it established itself as one of the best Marvel shows of all time. In a world of Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the gritty, dark, nature of the Netflix television series was a welcome, more comic book accurate, take on the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen with Charlie Cox as the eponymous masked vigilante.

Joining Cox in the series was Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onfrio as Wilson Fisk AKA the Kingpin. Later seasons saw Élodie Yung take on the famous dagger-wielding assassin, Elektra Natchios, while Jon Bernthal starred as Frank Castle/Punisher before the character’s own self-titled show, Punisher, aired from 2017-2019.

Following the success of Daredevil, the next Marvel show to hit the popular streaming service was Jessica Jones. Starring Krysten Ritter in the title role, Jessica Jones ran for three seasons with Ritter joining the other leads from their respective Daredevil franchise shows in the crossover event, The Defenders.

When time started to fade on Netflix’s ownership of the characters, the plug was pulled on future seasons with Daredevil and Jessica Jones‘s three-season run being the longest of the collection. Now, as the Marvel shows sit within the family-friendly Disney+ library (albeit in some territories behind a parental controls system), questions have arisen over whether this catalog of superhero programs are firmly positioned within Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether they exist in the adjacent Marvel Legacy bracket, or whether they will be revised and rebooted for a more cohesive MCU experience.

Cox, of course, made his official MCU debut in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Feige has stated that the Matt Murdock fans have come to know is the one seen in the Spidey threequel — no Variants, here. As for the others, their potential to become a staple in the sprawling live-action Marvel Universe is relatively untapped, but that could change.

Star of Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter, has recently been connected to a future MCU TV series. This could be anything from the forthcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Echo, which sees Alaqua Cox return as Maya Lopez/Echo from Hawkeye (which also starred Vincent D’Onfrio as Wilson Fisk), or even in the future, newly announced, Daredevil Season 4.

Now, even more signs are pointing to an imminent Jessica Jones reboot as Disney+ has changed the name of the series from Jessica Jones to A.K.A Jessica Jones. As Alex Zalben of Decider points out:

Disney+ has updated the title card for JESSICA JONES to the title that was originally used for the series when it was being developed at Netflix after ABC passed on it. I don’t know what any of that means for the future of the show, but there you go.

The decision to revert back to the developing title may just be a nod to the show’s history, or, as many are aware in the world of Marvel Entertainment, it could mean something much more significant.

It is clear that things are brewing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the return of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, and the ex-superhero turned private investigator, Jessica Jones, is seemingly just around the corner.

