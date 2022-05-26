“She’s Back!” Shocking Evidence Points to Imminent Return of Canceled Marvel Character

While Marvel fans are arguing over the CGI in the upcoming original series, She-Hulk, they have been holding their breath, waiting on news for some of their favorite characters to return to the MCU. Rumors have circulated that multiple actors from Marvel’s Defenders series are reprising their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, new evidence hints there are merits to the rumors that Krysten Ritter will soon return as Jessica Jones in the MCU.

Fans of the Defender series of shows that originally streamed on Netflix have always wondered if the shows took place in the main Marvel Universe. Even as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and Defenders were released, they barely referenced the MCU seen on the big screen like Iron Man (2008) and The Avengers (2012).

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has never officially confirmed or denied if the Marvel television shows created before Disney+ were part of the MCU. Even when Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Vincent D’Onofrio showed up as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin on Hawkeye, no one is sure these are the same characters from the Defenders Saga or variants like those seen on the Loki series.

Even if Defenders is never official MCU canon, fans have been speculating that the cast could and should return. Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones, has been the center of many rumors. In March, she dyed her hair black again, like it was when she was filming her Marvel shows. And more recently, she shared a post that revealed she was with fellow Marvel Netflix star Mike Coulter, who played Jessica Jones’ sometime love interest Luke Cage/Power Man.

Now, ScreenGeek has reported they have a source who has confirmed that Krysten Ritter is set to return as Jessica Jones in an upcoming project. Per ScreenGeek:

“Our sources have told us that Krysten Ritter will indeed be playing Jessica Jones for a new MCU project – though we weren’t able to confirm what the project is.”

While there is no confirmation of what project she could be in, rumors have circulated that she could cameo in She-Hulk, Echo, or even the newly announced Daredevil season 4.

Who is Jessica Jones?

Jessica Jones first appeared in Marvel Comics in Alias (2001) by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos. Jessica gained her superhuman powers after her family’s vehicle collided with a truck of unknown chemicals. She has super strength, durability, accelerated healing, flight, and develops telepathic resistance after her experience with Zebediah Killgrave/The Purple Man.

She used the superhero name Jewel for a while, but after her traumatic experience, which was adapted into the Netflix series, being a superhero lost its appeal. She married Luke Cage/Power Man, and they have a daughter named Danielle. This relationship did not get a chance to develop in the Netflix shows, which Marvel canceled after Marvel Television was absorbed into Marvel Studios.

Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Jessica Jones have a close friendship in Marvel Comics and Patsy Walker/Hellcat. This is why the rumors have been focusing on a cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It is worth noting that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finished filming in January before Ritter dyed her hair. The Hawkeye spinoff Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, is currently filming.

Let us know in the comments if you want to see Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones again.