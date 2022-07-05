Guests Steal Unreleased Items From Disney to Sell Online

Just weeks away from the official opening day of Disney’s newest land, some fans have noticed merchandise is being resold online.

In just a few weeks, Avengers Campus will open to the general public at Disneyland Paris. The official release is on July 20, 2022, and we recently reported that Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Passholders will be able to enjoy exclusive previews of the land from July 16 to July 19 with prior reservations.

The new land will feature a few new attractions, most notable Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure. This Spider-Man ride is featured at Disneyland in Southern California as well and Guests could not be more excited.

This excitement was unfortunately shown online, however, with an item taken from the unopened land being sold online.

You can see this in a tweet shared by DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) below:

The first test & adjust sessions of Avengers Campus have been taking place since yesterday. Voluntary cast members are involved and the raptors are already out: you can find the 3D glasses of the Spider-Man WEB Adventure attraction on Vinted… (Transated)

Les premières sessions de test & adjust d'Avengers Campus ont lieu depuis hier. Les cast members volontaires sont mis à contribution et les rapaces sont déjà de sortie : on peut retrouver les lunettes 3D de l'attraction Spider-Man WEB Adventure sur Vinted… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/HozR9w0UKP — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) July 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time we have seen the Disney Parks faced with resellers, as anytime a new item releases eBay gets flooded with listings. However, taking items such as these 3d glasses is definitely against Disney policy.

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Have you ever seen an item be sold online from the Disney Parks?