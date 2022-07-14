Disneyland Launches New Offering and Guests Are Eager to Try It

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly trying to improve Guests’ experiences through developing new and innovative technologies for the Park’s attractions and expansions.

However, these innovations are not limited to rides or new lands, as Disneyland recently added a new fun alternative at the Park, which Guests are eager to try on their next visit to The Happiest Place On Earth.

Danelle (@forgingstars) recently shared a video on Instagram showing the new flavored edible straws available at Disneyland Resort. She commented they are available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., and added that she plans to try one of them on her next trip. As shown in the video, available flavors are lemon, strawberry, and lime which can be added to your favorite frozen beverage for an additional $1. You can see Danelle’s video by clicking here.

It is exciting to see Disney giving such a fun twist to straws, giving Guests the chance to participate in the Park’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

More on The Walt Disney Company’s environmental goals

The Walt Disney Company is committed to protecting the planet and delivering a positive environmental legacy for future generations. This commitment to environmental stewardship goes back to the company’s founding nearly 100 years ago. Walt Disney himself said, “conservation isn’t just the business of a few people. It’s a matter that concerns all of us.”

Per The Walt Disney Company’s website, these commitments extend into different actions concerning emissions, water and oceans, waste, materials, and sustainable design.

Part of these efforts involve Disney Parks worldwide, and perhaps the most significant step has been the shift to solar energy. Walt Disney World recently announced the construction of two new solar panel arrays to help the Park produce nearly half of its power thanks to solar alternatives.

Disneyland Paris is making similar efforts. The Park recently started the second phase of its own plant of solar canopies, which will provide energy equivalent to the one consumed by a city of over 17,000 inhabitants. The solar canopies are being built throughout the several Guest parking lots at the Resort, meaning they will also provide additional Guest enhancements, including shade and shelter from direct sunlight, rain, or snow.

Apart from these efforts, Disney Parks worldwide are committed to making a difference by becoming more green by aiming to send “zero waste” to landfills by 2030, which means most of the thrown away food and scraps at Disney Parks are now becoming compost!

