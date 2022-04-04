Disney Announces Nearly Half Of Disney World Will Be Powered By Solar Energy

Walt Disney World Resort today announced an exciting plan to produce nearly half of its energy from the sun.

Building on today’s exciting launch of Disney Planet Possible and just in time to celebrate Earth Month, Walt Disney World Resort’s available solar energy resources will more than double with two new solar arrays constructed by two prominent Solar Development companies. This will mean that 40 percent of Walt Disney World Resort will be produced by solar energy.

As the most recent examples of Disney’s commitment to taking action to change our planet’s story, these new arrays will reduce Disney’s carbon footprint and help power even more magic in the Disney Parks, Resorts, and beyond.

Disney Parks posted the news on Twitter and said:

Just in time to celebrate Earth Month & the launch of #DisneyPlanetPossible, construction is ready to begin on 2 new solar arrays that will more than double the solar energy available to Walt Disney World, reduce its carbon footprint and power more magic: https://t.co/GCelFJq3Dy pic.twitter.com/N8H3zo6dzv — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 4, 2022

The two new 75 MW (megawatt) arrays will be located in Gilchrist County and Polk County on over 1,000 total acres, enabling Disney to harness the sun’s power without depending on sunny skies in solely one area. With this expansion, Disney will become one of the largest commercial consumers of solar in the state. More importantly, it will join the numerous steps that the company has taken to deliver on its 2030 goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

Both arrays are expected to be online by early 2023. Combined, they will introduce nearly a half-million solar panels capable of producing over 375,000 MWh (megawatt hours) of carbon-free solar energy in their first full year of operation. This is the equivalent of removing 29,500 automobiles from the roads every year.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four unique theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Disney Springs, and nearly 30 magical Resorts.

What do you think of this announcement from Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!

