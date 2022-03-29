Disney Potentially Targeting Summer For Opening Of “New” Musical

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions, but it’s not all about the rides when visiting Disney World.

Disney is also home to many world-class entertainment shows, including Beauty and the Beast Live and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, as well as many nighttime spectaculars, like Disney Enchantment, and much more for Guests to enjoy.

Previously, Disney World announced that a newly reimagined ‘Finding Nemo’ musical would be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom titled Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! Auditioning and casting has been set for the show and it seems that Disney is making preparations to open the attraction soon.

A Disney Cast Member, Jared Thomas Bradshaw, recently shared the news that they would be performing in the new musical and that rehearsals are set to begin soon!

The post reads:

Newsflash! We got jobs at Walt Disney World! One of the last things I got to tell my mom in the nursing home- was that I got a job to go back to Disney this year. I know she and dad would be so proud. Lindsay and I start rehearsals on Monday for “Finding Nemo: the big blue….and beyond!” At Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. We will rehearse the next month or 2 and do the show all year. Together! At Disney. with insurance. And Dole Whips. I couldn’t be more greatful for a new chapter and challenge and something positive! With my wife. Georgia is thrilled. @broadwaybradshaws@bwaymjjared @lindsaynorthen@framilytravel

While nothing can be confirmed from this post, it is said that rehearsals will last over the next month or two with the show set to begin after that. Could it be that Walt Disney World Resort is targeting a summer date for the start of the new show? We sure hope so!

Disney Parks Blog previously announced these details about the new Finding Nemo musical:

A couple months ago, we revealed that next year we’ll be bringing a reimagined version of “Finding Nemo: The Musical” to Theater in the Wild at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Today, we’re thrilled to share some additional details with you about this newly updated show, which we’re calling “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” Our new show is set in the timeline of the movie “Finding Dory.” When you take a seat in the theater, you’ll find yourself at the Marine Life Institute. As the show begins, we catch up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in “Finding Nemo,” who have made their way across the ocean to California. They tell the story of Nemo and how they all got there, incorporating many of the beloved songs and production numbers from the original show. The team is hard at work getting “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” ready to open in 2022, and we look forward to sharing more with you soon.

At this point, the official Disney website only lists the show as “opening in 2022.”

