‘Star Wars’ Rian Johnson Announces Shocking Sequel

Rian Johnson, the most controversial Star Wars director, has officially announced his long-awaited sequel for Knives Out (2019).

Rian Johnson is infamous for Star Wars: Episode XIII – The Last Jedi (2018), the most hated and “toxic” Lucasfilm movie in history.

Garnering unprecedented online hate and even threats, Johnson was blacklisted by the Star Wars community and much of the general public. Lucasfilm reportedly scrapped his Star Wars trilogy following The Last Jedi, and his Hollywood future looked bleak until Knives Out (2019).

From out of left field comes Knives Out, Johnson’s jaw-dropping murder mystery film starring Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Christoper Plummer.

Lionsgate took a gamble on Rian Johnson’s penned drama and struck gold, grossing over $300 million.

Netflix soon took up Rian Johnson full-time for an announced Knives Out 2 and 3, but there was little news surrounding the new movies. Other than Daniel Craig earning a record-breaking $50 million for each Knives Out sequel, fans were left wondering what was next for Benoit Blanc.

Now, Knives Out 2 has transformed into Glass Onion:

The ‘Knives Out’ sequel will be titled ‘GLASS ONION’.

The ‘Knives Out’ sequel will be titled ‘GLASS ONION’. pic.twitter.com/9wgeisJmZJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2022

“Glass Onion” was reportedly coined by The Beatles co-founder John Lennon upon describing the signing of Badfinger to Apple Records in 1968, citing “transparency” and “multiple layers.”

Fans are aside themselves with this announcement, wishing that the movie was coming out sooner:

Cinema incoming.

Cinema incoming — R⭐bin #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow (@Ras_Al_Him) June 13, 2022

Another fan writes:

PLEASE COME TO THEATERS

PLEASE COME TO THEATERS — revans atreides || king of the ⊃∪∩⪽ (@god_of_dune) June 13, 2022

Glass Onion stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix this holiday season.

More about Star Wars

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi currently streaming on Disney+ and Andor just around the corner, every Star Wars fan has more than enough content coming before The Bad Batch season two and The Mandalorian season three.

With Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars film up next to Lucasfilm, the Star Wars universe and Skywalker saga are set to expand their horizons and change everything that fans know about the Star Wars saga.

Are you excited about this Rian Johnson movie? Comment below!