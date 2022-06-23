Marvel’s Newest Star Had No Idea What the MCU Was

Christian Bale didn’t know at first what the MCU was until fans forced him to learn what it was after getting his role as Gorr the God Butcherer in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor 4 will be one hell of a ride for MCU fans as it will bring the Guardians of the Galaxy back onto the screen before their next adventure in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The 4th solo movie for Thor will also bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor meaning that Thor won’t be the only one with super powers.

Fans are a bit worried about the runtime of the movie as Thor 4 will be the shortest MCU movie in the past few years and there are a lot of things happening in the movie. Having Gorr as the villain, fans are curious just how many gods we will see since the MCU has only shown fans a few gods in Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight meaning that Gorr might not appear as threatening as he should.

Christain Bale’s performance as the villain has already been considered to be better than Josh Brolin’s Thanos leaving fans with high expectations when they see Bale appear in Thor 4. Despite the MCU being around for over 10 years, Bale admitted in a recent interview that he didn’t know what the MCU meant right and had to be told what it was after fans continued congratulating him on entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“Absolutely not, no. That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

It’s still crazy that actors don’t know what the MCU was, but at least Bale realized pretty quickly it wasn’t something he should know. With the MCU expanding and telling more diverse stories, it will be a shock in a few years if people haven’t heard of the MCU, but for those who do know about what Marvel is doing, there are plenty of things to be excited for.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you think more actors will be unaware of the MCU? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.