Entire Disney Park Closing Several Hours Early TONIGHT

Magic Kingdom — one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World — is filled with one-of-a-kind attractions, unique entertainment, and of course, the new nighttime fireworks show, Disney Enchantment.

But if you were planning on visiting Magic Kingdom to experience everything the theme park has to offer, you should know that the Park will close several hours early tonight, which could impact your plans.

Magic Kingdom, one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World, is home to many attractions and experiences including Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and more! If you were planning on visiting Magic Kingdom tonight, you will have to rearrange your plans.

According to the My Disney Experience app, the Park hours calendar shows Magic Kingdom will close at 4:30 p.m. tonight, May 15, for Cast Member Service Anniversaries. Because of the early closing, Disney will not be running the new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment, for regular Park Guests.

This happened last week as well. During last week’s event, we saw nostalgia return as Magic Kingdom surprised Cast Members with a commemorative moment of fireworks set to both Wishes and Happily Ever After music and projections showing the pink castle cake from the 25th anniversary.

If you are traveling to Walt Disney World in the near future, make sure you plan accordingly and always check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information, including Park hours.

